(Some Guy)   Sign outside shouldda told ya   (peacearchnews.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Iyer said Boule, "like everyone else... is responsible for informing himself about, and complying with, the relevant laws of the jurisdiction."

The fact he didn't "suggests that he had no regard for Canadian law at all.""


*eye roll*  If you don't know a law you have no regard for the laws of an entire nation, ok sure lady.

I guess he just wasn't rich enough to use the I didn't know excuse.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jamaica Inn A BBC Radio Classic Drama
Youtube D2PQManR9Vw
 
ace in your face
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That is pure gold.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, we have an entire political party trying to do this in the US. The hypocrisy is quite sweet.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Golf clap 👏 subby
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See, fiction writers would never write something like this because "that's just not believable".
 
