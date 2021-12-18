 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Narcity)
20
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A55 RGY
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we had this thread earlier this year.

Lemme check my folder...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BillyGoatFluff [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANUSTART
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IVRMCTN
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CVOFEFE
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8BB8B8B
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
QQQQ

i told the old lady had the plate moved to the front of her car,
(only one tag needed in Florida)
that i was from New Jersey and it is pronounced FOURQUES !!

/Florida had declared it obscene.
//maybe someone spoke "Jersey"
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Tons of people clearly have COVID-19 in mind, though they appear to have mixed feelings about it. One rejected plate was GO.COVID, while another read COVIDIOT, and another was straight to the point with FK.COV19."

Custom plates in Ontario cost 100 bucks plus tax last time I looked so I find it odd anyone would bother to pay to put COVID messages on them.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had awesome custom plates, but they kept getting stolen. Finally got fed up standing in a line at the DOT, and switched....to ANOTHER set of more obscure custom plates
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I feel like we had this thread earlier this year.

Lemme check my folder...
[Fark user image 425x269]
[Fark user image 425x269]
[Fark user image 425x269]


If none of the employees are farkers then this should pass the initial check.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CKRZR was legal in IL.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madaynun: CKRZR was legal in IL.


That's sounds live one of those names from those Eastern European countries. Are the called Slavic countries? like kyrgyzstan
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I feel like we had this thread earlier this year.

Lemme check my folder...
[Fark user image 425x269]
[Fark user image 425x269]
[Fark user image 425x269]


Ohio also has a thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just came in to say that OUID is brilliant.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: Madaynun: CKRZR was legal in IL.

That's sounds live one of those names from those Eastern European countries. Are the called Slavic countries? like kyrgyzstan


Old dude in a minivan trying to hook up,he meant Cock Raiser.
 
