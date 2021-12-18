 Skip to content
 
(Auto Trader)   Oh, I see your problem right there
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So...don't do what this guy did.   (An oldie but an...angry)

Angry Man Stuck in Snow
Youtube CuTXUcoGdhw
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The telescoping shovel sits on the spare.
Used it twice in 35 years.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move to where the snow isn't.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better yet. Move to a location where it does not snow.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple pieces of scrap lumber do the trick
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got the space blankets and regular blankets in all of my vehicles. I've got first aid kits and electronic flares in all of my vehicles. I've got a recover strap setup and recovery boards for the 4x4 pickup because if it's local I can recover any of the other vehicles with it and 99% of my out of the area trips are with the truck pulling the trailer. Maybe I should get a trench shovel for the pickup?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, now you've gone and done it: you've mucked things up badly, screwed up hard, and picked a whole bouquet of oopsie-daisies."

STOP

* Pulitzer button *
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: So...don't do what this guy did.   (An oldie but an...angry)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CuTXUcoG​dhw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Gotta say that was a bit anticlimactic, I'm glad I skipped ahead after the first few minutes.

I was expecting his SUV to grab pavement and shoot off into a car or a tree or house or hit a snow bank and flip, something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, ok.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm driving around on bald tires, I really don't have the energy to buy any of this shiat.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "If you get stuck in the snow, then it's wintertime, which means you should have warm clothing, gloves and boots, and a working cellular phone accessible in your ride, at all times."

If people have to be told to dress for snowy weather when traveling through snowy weather, then they probably shouldn't be driving in snowy weather in the first place.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's Blow Up the Tow Truck Krypton
Youtube Ik8mOX4xkr0
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once I found myself stuck in snow/ice in my damned garage.  No, it was not stuck in snow when I left the garage--  it was not going anywhere the instant I tried to back out of the garage.  The cars must have brought in snow which the cooling engines melted and then the seriously messed up temperatures (-15 F to -30F) turned to ice.  It was maddening because I had just shoveled the driveway and found myself stuck in the garage of all places.

CSB.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Once I found myself stuck in snow/ice in my damned garage.  No, it was not stuck in snow when I left the garage--  it was not going anywhere the instant I tried to back out of the garage.  The cars must have brought in snow which the cooling engines melted and then the seriously messed up temperatures (-15 F to -30F) turned to ice.  It was maddening because I had just shoveled the driveway and found myself stuck in the garage of all places.

CSB.


Username checks out
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I avoid getting stuck in the snow by not driving in the snow.  Not everybody has that option, but I do and so far it's working.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper preparation prevents pretty poor performance

That's not how that works... that's not how any of that works.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lived in southeast Minnesota my whole life until a few years ago, moved to FL for a couple years and now live south of Richmond VA. It's interesting to hear folks that live here tell me about the woes of traveling in the winter when they deal with it for maybe 2 or 3 days of the year vs half the year or more. I just smile and nod.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bundles of shingles in trunk. Weight of shingles left desperately, nay, drunkenly, all over Omaha NE, however, is inversely proportional to traction coefficient.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Bundles of shingles in trunk. Weight of shingles left desperately, nay, drunkenly, all over Omaha NE, however, is inversely proportional to traction coefficient.


Actually roofing shingles is what I used to escape when I was stuck in snow/ice in my garage mentioned above.  They were conveniently stacked right next to my car.  And to think that I was annoyed that the roofers left the leftover shingles when the job was done...
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back when I was living South of Buffalo I always kept candles, sleeping bag, shovel, rope, and a package of roofing shingles in the trunk of my car.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Lived in southeast Minnesota my whole life until a few years ago, moved to FL for a couple years and now live south of Richmond VA. It's interesting to hear folks that live here tell me about the woes of traveling in the winter when they deal with it for maybe 2 or 3 days of the year vs half the year or more. I just smile and nod.


I've never experienced driving in a snowstorm outside of a state that's equipped for one, but it makes sense that those places don't maintain a fleet that they might only need once every other year or so.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: Back when I was living South of Buffalo I always kept candles, sleeping bag, shovel, rope, and a package of roofing shingles in the trunk of my car.


Guy could have a pretry nice weekend in Vegas with all that stuff
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why you should always carry a folding shovel, a machete, a tow chain/strap, a bag of kitty litter, a machete, and a couple gallons of water in the car.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JFC, all he had to do was back up a little bit more so that he could go around the snow pile, instead of driving into it again and again.

I could almost smell burning transmission fluid.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: TheCableGuy: Lived in southeast Minnesota my whole life until a few years ago, moved to FL for a couple years and now live south of Richmond VA. It's interesting to hear folks that live here tell me about the woes of traveling in the winter when they deal with it for maybe 2 or 3 days of the year vs half the year or more. I just smile and nod.

I've never experienced driving in a snowstorm outside of a state that's equipped for one, but it makes sense that those places don't maintain a fleet that they might only need once every other year or so.

[Fark user image 425x300]


If is not only that states like VA do not have the equipment to deal with winter.  They also get freezing rain more than northern states instead of straight-up a shiat ton of snow like the northern states get.  But to be fair, it is always amusing to watch YouTube videos of southerners trying to drive in winter.
 
