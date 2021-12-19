 Skip to content
(Cottage Life)   Cottage Life Magazine puts on their ankh necklace and cuts the sleeves off their Siouxsie t-shirt just in time for Christmas   (cottagelife.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Corvidae, Crow, Common Raven, 10,000-year-old raven skeletons, Great Canadian Creature Feature, first humans, raven, parts of the world  
thisispete
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're late to the party. Everyone has been talking about Corvid for the last two years.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thisispete: They're late to the party. Everyone has been talking about Corvid for the last two years.


fark, that was perfect.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I must admit, that headline made absolutely no sense to me.

/Was the raven in the omen movie or another one?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nevermore
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh Canaday!
 
englaja
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So goth it shiats ravens
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would the raven be Canadian?!
What a stupid thing to quoth.
 
