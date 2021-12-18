 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Thrillist)   Not news: Rent is too damned high. Fark: No seriously, it really is   (thrillist.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, New York City, big cities, Rental agreement, Renting, Apartment, California, Global city, rental marketplace Zumper  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 10:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I smell a real estate bubble
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Waiting for that bubble to burst so maybe I can afford a house.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to ban corporations from owning residential real estate.  They're parasites.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My rent was gonna be 17% higher next year. So I moved.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have to start looking for a new place in a couple months. Hopefully things have cooled off, market wise

Otherwise van down by the river is looking like a real option
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Housing stock is low because NIMBY's refuse to change residential zoning and thus keep their property values artificially high. Investors and megacorps buy up any slack in the system which puts huge upward pressure on prices.

Both of these things must be fixed to avoid strangling the US economy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i live in canada, and we need a new place. it's super depressing.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

no1curr: Waiting for that bubble to burst so maybe I can afford a house.


That's what I said in the 90s.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Housing stock is low because NIMBY's refuse to change residential zoning and thus keep their property values artificially high. Investors and megacorps buy up any slack in the system which puts huge upward pressure on prices.

Both of these things must be fixed to avoid strangling the US economy.


My neighborhood is a mix of single family, multi family, apartments, and even income qualified housing, but everything is still insanely expensive. I count myself very lucky to have a single family home with a crazy low mortgage rate. I feel awful for people who are at the mercy of this market.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i live in canada, and we need a new place. it's super depressing.


Wait if you can, I really think we might be hitting the peak.  Fed raising rates may help cool shiat off.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Real estate is up 20% year over year here.
So why shouldn't rent be up 20%?

/ducks
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who would think that after a year of no income because of government mandates prices would go up?  I would.  Doesn't make it right, but it shouldn't be a surprise.

/shiat on the land lord thread here we come
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
oldtaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As long as the NIMBYs are choking the housing supply, this will not end.  This is not a bubble (yet) because it is a very real disconnect between supply and demand.  Those cities and/or states are all conspicuously throttling new housing - and meanwhile, tons of investors are buying property because everything favors being a landlord.

If you're hoping that things will ease, there is no reason in sight for things to ease (it's been 40 years and things are only worse), so don't hold your breath.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I have to start looking for a new place in a couple months. Hopefully things have cooled off, market wise

Otherwise van down by the river is looking like a real option


Wanna buy an RV?  Brand new catalytic converter.
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need to ban corporations from owning residential real estate.  They're parasites.


So in all these cities that are thoroughly built up and pushing sky high real estate prices, you want to ban apartment complexes?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The good news is that you can live on the street and they won't hassle you as long as you stay out of the nice neighborhoods.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i live in canada, and we need a new place. it's super depressing.


I did not know that it is super depressing to live in Canada.
Fark user image
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Who would think that after a year of no income because of government mandates prices would go up?  I would.  Doesn't make it right, but it shouldn't be a surprise.

/shiat on the land lord thread here we come


We fought a revolution to get rid of being under lords
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My renewal is set to go up $65 (just over 10%) next year, after consistently going up only $15-$25 each year for the past dozen or so...

/and i live in one of the shiathole apts that hasn't been refurbished
//plus i'm a cake tenant who never 1) complains, 2) gets complaints, or 3) requests maintenance 
///they should be sucking my dick and giving me a sweet deal but nope, they're gouging this time
//... sooooo, turnover is expensive...
/maybe i'll move to the ymca just to stiggit
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldtaku: As long as the NIMBYs are choking the housing supply, this will not end.  This is not a bubble (yet) because it is a very real disconnect between supply and demand.  Those cities and/or states are all conspicuously throttling new housing - and meanwhile, tons of investors are buying property because everything favors being a landlord.

If you're hoping that things will ease, there is no reason in sight for things to ease (it's been 40 years and things are only worse), so don't hold your breath.


The cities and counties are doing what the NIMBYs demand.  Everybody screams for affordable housing.  Then, when a developer submits a project, everyone who lives in that area shows up at meetings and shouts it down talking about increased traffic and destroying views and historic neighborhoods.  They want new housing...just not in their neighborhood.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let's see, to stay below 30% take home...
10,000 down, 2.5%, 15y mortgage, 2,500/year property taxes, 1,500/year homeowners insurance...

... I can't even afford a $250,000 home.
/These prices are absolutely nuts.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: no1curr: Waiting for that bubble to burst so maybe I can afford a house.

That's what I said in the 90s.


Yeah.  I bought as soon as I was able (in 2012).  Figured I'd need a roof over my head for the rest of my natural life so I should get one that is, eventually, affordable.

There's 2 mainstream options for housing and they both suck, but one ends up sucking less, eventually.  And in the meantime is immune to rent increases (still might have to deal with property tax increases, but those are generally more forgiving).

My uncle once said "Buying a house is like planting a tree.  The best time to do it was years ago, but the 2nd best time is now".
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Real estate is up 20% year over year here.
So why shouldn't rent be up 20%?

/ducks


On a building they bought 20 years ago, why should the present value of the property matter?

/gooses
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Housing stock is low because NIMBY's refuse to change residential zoning and thus keep their property values artificially high. Investors and megacorps buy up any slack in the system which puts huge upward pressure on prices.

Both of these things must be fixed to avoid strangling the US economy.


Another MASSIVELY POPULAR slam-dunk election issue that Dems will INTENTIONALLY ignore to maintain their empty ball sack status of perennial losers.
 
hej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: whatshisname: Real estate is up 20% year over year here.
So why shouldn't rent be up 20%?

/ducks

On a building they bought 20 years ago, why should the present value of the property matter?

/gooses


Because the thing that drives up real estate purchase prices is the exact same thing that drives up real estate rent prices.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: My renewal is set to go up $65 (just over 10%) next year, after consistently going up only $15-$25 each year for the past dozen or so...

/and i live in one of the shiathole apts that hasn't been refurbished
//plus i'm a cake tenant who never 1) complains, 2) gets complaints, or 3) requests maintenance 
///they should be sucking my dick and giving me a sweet deal but nope, they're gouging this time
//... sooooo, turnover is expensive...
/maybe i'll move to the ymca just to stiggit


There was a point about two years ago when I had to move and I was staying in a hotel in eastern mass -- nothing fancy but also not slumming it in a Super 8 or anything.  Out of curiosity, I started pricing extended stay hotels vs apartments in the Boston area.  It was pretty much a toss up sometimes.  Not a bad hotel was pretty price-equivalent to some not-lavish apartments.  I actually toyed with the idea for a while just to not have to deal with sifting through sh*tty landlords to find the occasional "your apartment is my retirement investment so I keep it well maintained and don't raise rents" landlord; but, in the end, the hotel drawbacks were a) internet isn't under your control, b)cooking at home is pretty much a no-go, and c) having to deal with the hassle of technically not having a fixed address for things that won't accept a PO box.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My rent has stayed the same, but I'm still owing $5100. I've paid $1500 on that balance in last 2 months. If they evict me, they won't get that. Plus, they'd probably need to fix my sinks(all)/kitchen/  disgusting 25 yr old carpet/old paint/peeling wallpaper,in addition to wiring problems that leave me only one non burnt out outlet in my bedroom when they rent to someone new. I guess we'll see,lol .
Lived here over 20 yrs. Would have been nice if they repaired my big windows that have been broken( thanks to crazy ex) for a year, but whatever.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

no1curr: Waiting for that bubble to burst so maybe I can afford a house.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


See how the average is about 1.5 million new homes per year?  See how it didn't hit that figure once between about 2007 and 2019?  All those unbuilt homes represent a supply shortage.  Until it stays at or above 1.5 million units a year for many years to make up for that shortage, prices will continue to increase.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: whatshisname: Real estate is up 20% year over year here.
So why shouldn't rent be up 20%?

/ducks

On a building they bought 20 years ago, why should the present value of the property matter?

/gooses


Why should the present value of the property matter?  Uh, have you met any politicians?

/swans
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alexxia: My rent has stayed the same, but I'm still owing $5100. I've paid $1500 on that balance in last 2 months. If they evict me, they won't get that. Plus, they'd probably need to fix my sinks(all)/kitchen/  disgusting 25 yr old carpet/old paint/peeling wallpaper,in addition to wiring problems that leave me only one non burnt out outlet in my bedroom when they rent to someone new. I guess we'll see,lol .
Lived here over 20 yrs. Would have been nice if they repaired my big windows that have been broken( thanks to crazy ex) for a year, but whatever.


Btw, I live in a nice area in Vegas,lol
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: gameshowhost: My renewal is set to go up $65 (just over 10%) next year, after consistently going up only $15-$25 each year for the past dozen or so...

/and i live in one of the shiathole apts that hasn't been refurbished
//plus i'm a cake tenant who never 1) complains, 2) gets complaints, or 3) requests maintenance 
///they should be sucking my dick and giving me a sweet deal but nope, they're gouging this time
//... sooooo, turnover is expensive...
/maybe i'll move to the ymca just to stiggit

There was a point about two years ago when I had to move and I was staying in a hotel in eastern mass -- nothing fancy but also not slumming it in a Super 8 or anything.  Out of curiosity, I started pricing extended stay hotels vs apartments in the Boston area.  It was pretty much a toss up sometimes.  Not a bad hotel was pretty price-equivalent to some not-lavish apartments.  I actually toyed with the idea for a while just to not have to deal with sifting through sh*tty landlords to find the occasional "your apartment is my retirement investment so I keep it well maintained and don't raise rents" landlord; but, in the end, the hotel drawbacks were a) internet isn't under your control, b)cooking at home is pretty much a no-go, and c) having to deal with the hassle of technically not having a fixed address for things that won't accept a PO box.


You don't get a lot of private living space, but you do get a whole lot of service and perks at extended stay joints. If it has a pool and hot tub? Bonus!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Red Zone: Who would think that after a year of no income because of government mandates prices would go up?  I would.  Doesn't make it right, but it shouldn't be a surprise.

/shiat on the land lord thread here we come

We fought a revolution to get rid of being under lords


The American Revolution was staggeringly unrevolutionary. Rejecting feudalism came a staggering 65 years later and the aftermath is written in our Constitution (my state Constitution anyway, the rest of you are on your own).  Looks like it's overdue for a revision given this article though.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is nowhere in the nation where minimum wage can pay rent. That's a huge problem, both from the angle of minimum wage, and the price of rent.

Marcus Aurelius: We need to ban corporations from owning residential real estate.  They're parasites.


Holy SHIAT, yes.

The nameless faceless corporation that owned my apartment complex sold to another nameless faceless corporation, and the new corp is blisteringly incompetent. They took over with no bank accounts or payment system ready. I had to cut checks for two months of rent, and one of those checks took them seven goddamn weeks to cash out.

My local annoyance aside, the fact that Black Rock is purposefully buying houses to make them rentals with sky high prices is insane and should be illegal
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Inflation's a biatch. Take it up with The Big Guy.

I'm sure this spell is transitory though.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: TofuTheAlmighty: Housing stock is low because NIMBY's refuse to change residential zoning and thus keep their property values artificially high. Investors and megacorps buy up any slack in the system which puts huge upward pressure on prices.

Both of these things must be fixed to avoid strangling the US economy.

Another MASSIVELY POPULAR slam-dunk election issue that Dems will INTENTIONALLY ignore to maintain their empty ball sack status of perennial losers.


Um, NIMBYs vote a lot more than anti-NIMBYs.  If they didn't, they wouldn't have the political power they do.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: There is nowhere in the nation where minimum wage can pay rent. That's a huge problem, both from the angle of minimum wage, and the price of rent.

Marcus Aurelius: We need to ban corporations from owning residential real estate.  They're parasites.

Holy SHIAT, yes.

The nameless faceless corporation that owned my apartment complex sold to another nameless faceless corporation, and the new corp is blisteringly incompetent. They took over with no bank accounts or payment system ready. I had to cut checks for two months of rent, and one of those checks took them seven goddamn weeks to cash out.

My local annoyance aside, the fact that Black Rock is purposefully buying houses to make them rentals with sky high prices is insane and should be illegal


The more rental units in your area, the lower your rent should be.
 
hej
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ringshadow:  Marcus Aurelius: We need to ban corporations from owning residential real estate.  They're parasites.

Holy SHIAT, yes.

The nameless faceless corporation that owned my apartment complex sold to another nameless faceless corporation, and the new corp is blisteringly incompetent. They took over with no bank accounts or payment system ready. I had to cut checks for two months of rent, and one of those checks took them seven goddamn weeks to cash out.

I'm curious what you see as being the thing we'd have instead of corporate owned apartment complexes, if we were to ban them.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.