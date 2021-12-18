 Skip to content
(AOL)   Who's asking, tough guy? You want a piece of this? Come at me, bro   (aol.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought the lat 90s was worse but I live away from cities now so I dunno.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dudes in their big ass trucks with the stupid tires sure are
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got a front and rear facing dash cam. Best investment of the year.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AOL is still a thing?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: AOL is still a thing?


Oddly enough, yes. We had a kid apply at work the other day, couldn't have been more than 22, who used an AOL email address on his application
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They aren't angry.  Their entitled.  To the point of honking at people in the crosswalk with the green walky man.
@##$% @##$$^ @@#$$%^ !@@#$%^. Seriously.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This seems like the thread to remind everyone that the tragedy of Oedipus started with a road rage incident.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People have ALWAYS been angry sharing roads
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: People have ALWAYS been angry sharing roads


Yeah, the chariot scene in Ben-Hur was just a reenactment of early road rage.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: leeksfromchichis: People have ALWAYS been angry sharing roads

Yeah, the chariot scene in Ben-Hur was just a reenactment of early road rage.


If the horses fight with each other does that count too?
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just Get The Fark Out Of My Way
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everything sucks right now. Like, a whole f*cking lot. Did you expect people to therefore be mild-mannered driver as a result? Everyone is stressed and angry.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No. We've encouraged gun ownership. More guns. Same irrational behavior. But now more people are carrying and they have a gun to readily act on those impulses. This isn't complicated. Like, at all.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: RepoManTSM: AOL is still a thing?

Oddly enough, yes. We had a kid apply at work the other day, couldn't have been more than 22, who used an AOL email address on his application


I have also seen the strange AOL email still exist.

In regards to the story, yes I feel that drivers are more rude now a days.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I got a front and rear facing dash cam. Best investment of the year.

I got a front and rear facing dash cam. Best investment of the year.


I have one as well.  It saved my butt a few years ago when a woman tried to blame ME for her own inattention.  Her small child (probably around 2) just RAN out into the street, between parked cars, & I blasted him with the horn & kicked in the antilocks, missing him by a few feet.  She comes up to me yelling her head off because I "scared" her child into crying.  Blah, blah, blah, Yak, Yak, Yak is all I could hear out of her mouth until I pointed to the camera up there in the windshield.  I asked her if she wanted to argue who's the idiot here?  I almost KILLED him & she yells at ME???
She got real quiet after I showed her the camera & she walked away.  "YEAH, I THOUGHT SO, KAREN!!"  JUST WALK AWAY!!"
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bears can't talk
Youtube RXuQQnUCves
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
After working 100% online since March 2020 and with the prospect of a return to onsite work, I took a trial commute a week or two ago.

Like riding a bike, you never forget.

All the same windshield stress and rage.

Fork that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm a straight by the DMV handbook safe driver (and I'm not even old!) and I'm seeing more and more crazy traffic violations in plain view. America has become Mad Max. And the Kleptocracy is the cherry on top
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: No. We've encouraged gun ownership. More guns. Same irrational behavior. But now more people are carrying and they have a gun to readily act on those impulses. This isn't complicated. Like, at all.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Gun ownership is actually down per capita vs even when I was born IIRC, so that's not a cause of road rage incidents increasing, but I like purple so have a graph.

Looks like per capita gun ownership is highest where nobody farking lives. So again, probably not the genesis of the road rage. Can't rage when there's no one else on the road.

However, I'll refer you to the legends of Cuchulain (sic)  when he cut his own son down on the road because his son wouldn't give his name, as per his instructions, but we're talking about road rage not the entire myth.

Road rage is as old as roads.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Laguna Niguel resident felt great about her "good deed." But then she heard the honking. She was stopped at a red green light and the motorist behind her leaned hard on his horn. He waved his hands everywhere, gesturing rudely.

Let's at least be honest.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why is Nebraska so much lower than the rest of the plains states?
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not much finger flipping in a small town now. Can't get away with it.

I'll say it again - most (if not all) of our problems come from overpopulation. Too many humans, therefore too many idiots.

...and I've been there with road rage, when some worthless jackass who doesn't deserve to live tries to kill me. If I'd had a gun I would be in jail.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: Peter von Nostrand: No. We've encouraged gun ownership. More guns. Same irrational behavior. But now more people are carrying and they have a gun to readily act on those impulses. This isn't complicated. Like, at all.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 636x482]

Gun ownership is actually down per capita vs even when I was born IIRC, so that's not a cause of road rage incidents increasing, but I like purple so have a graph.

Looks like per capita gun ownership is highest where nobody farking lives. So again, probably not the genesis of the road rage. Can't rage when there's no one else on the road.

However, I'll refer you to the legends of Cuchulain (sic)  when he cut his own son down on the road because his son wouldn't give his name, as per his instructions, but we're talking about road rage not the entire myth.

Road rage is as old as roads.


Ben-Hur(1959) - The Chariot Race
Youtube k3QM0b3MqqQ
 
