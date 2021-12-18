 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Seattle Times)   "The Chamber had the audacity/naivety/stupidity to kick off this non-holiday by inviting Krampus Seattle, a group of demonic horned half-goat cosplayers to give speeches at our pavilion and pub crawl throughout the downtown terrifying our children"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 7:05 PM (40 minutes ago)



34 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the Lynnwood-based Family Policy Institute of Washington, headed by Mark Miloscia, conservative former state senator from Federal Way: "At an event that is supposed [to] honor the birth of Jesus Christ, town officials have chosen to include demonic influences . . . These attacks on Christianity are becoming the norm throughout the country."

Jesus f*ck.  Mark Miloscia again.  That f*cker is a perennial pain in the ass.

And, according to a headline at CatholicVote, of Carmel, Indiana, with 213,000 Facebook followers, "Washington town shocked by erasure of Christmas customs."

Holy shiat, really?  Carmel, IN wants to get involved?  In something happening in a tiny town in Washington State?  Damn, I knew I f*cking despised Carmel, but this just confirms my hatred.

Seriously, some old dude from the Knights of Columbus is pissed off because they couldn't get their booth at the fair this year - not because people hate them, but that spot wasn't available and there was no other spot that could get them electric and water - and he chose to go off on Facebook about the f*cking War on Christmas.

tl;dr - some asshole is mad because the Catholics can't make money this year.  So he went on the Republican Asshole InfoNet to fire up every asshole in the f*cking world about it.

Yanno what, religious people?  F*ck y'all.  F*ck ALL y'all.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So keep your children out of downtown pubs, jackass.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy who got his garments in a wad was upset because he wasn't able to sell as many festival sausages to the tourists, and cast blame on mythical Bavarian creatures, who are just as much a part of Germanic holiday tradition as sausages, Advent calendars, and stollen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christmas is a co-opted Pagan holiday that was celebrated in Bavaria long before Christians came along. Leavenworth, WA, which has modelled itself after the style of Bavarian villages for over 40 years, is under absolutely no obligation to cater exclusively to those who celebrate only Christian traditions. Go be intolerant somewhere else.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thinking of the children, no doubt.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joulupukki says Hi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
demonic horned half-goat cosplayers

Fark user imageView Full Size


/apologizes for this one
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But isn't an audacious naivety play part of the stupid magic of Christmas?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That reminds me. Gotta rewatch the greatest Christmas movie of all time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So those thieving christian bastards are upset that pagans are taking back their holiday?

Coal in their stockings!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So a bunch of people not in or from Leavenworth got angry over nothing? Meh.

In any case, Krampus is part of the tradition of deeply religious people going back hundreds of years. It's not farking demonic, you absolute morons.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kabloink: demonic horned half-goat cosplayers

[Fark user image image 350x297]

/apologizes for this one


I don't know how to deal with the half-goat ones, but with the half-sheep ones all you have to do is bring them little cakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So those thieving christian bastards are upset that pagans are taking back their holiday?

Coal in their stockings!


fragMasterFlash: Christmas is a co-opted Pagan holiday that was celebrated in Bavaria long before Christians came along. Leavenworth, WA, which has modelled itself after the style of Bavarian villages for over 40 years, is under absolutely no obligation to cater exclusively to those who celebrate only Christian traditions. Go be intolerant somewhere else.


I don't think there's really any compelling evidence that Krampus predates Christianity. Some speculation on the basis that it's kind of weird and doesn't have a parallel in other Christian areas, sure, but there's no record of any pagan tradition that matches it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope cosplayers everywhere are working on their Krampus costumes for next year...
 
Peki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love "ZOMG if the Krampus cosplayers meet Christians there'll be riots!!!"

"Are you sure?"

"Well idk I'm just a concern troll."

LOL
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: According to the Lynnwood-based Family Policy Institute of Washington, headed by Mark Miloscia, conservative former state senator from Federal Way: "At an event that is supposed [to] honor the birth of Jesus Christ, town officials have chosen to include demonic influences . . . These attacks on Christianity are becoming the norm throughout the country."

Jesus f*ck.  Mark Miloscia again.  That f*cker is a perennial pain in the ass.

And, according to a headline at CatholicVote, of Carmel, Indiana, with 213,000 Facebook followers, "Washington town shocked by erasure of Christmas customs."

Holy shiat, really?  Carmel, IN wants to get involved?  In something happening in a tiny town in Washington State?  Damn, I knew I f*cking despised Carmel, but this just confirms my hatred.

Seriously, some old dude from the Knights of Columbus is pissed off because they couldn't get their booth at the fair this year - not because people hate them, but that spot wasn't available and there was no other spot that could get them electric and water - and he chose to go off on Facebook about the f*cking War on Christmas.

tl;dr - some asshole is mad because the Catholics can't make money this year.  So he went on the Republican Asshole InfoNet to fire up every asshole in the f*cking world about it.

Yanno what, religious people?  F*ck y'all.  F*ck ALL y'all.


There is no war on Christians you idiot. It's call a bunch of people are sick and tired of so called holier than thou telling us what we can/can't do, who are are to like and who to shun, and how we are to think and are breaking away. If that makes me a heathen, so be it.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It obvious at this point that we can't all just get along!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*click*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So those thieving christian bastards are upset that pagans are taking back their holiday?

Coal in their stockings!


These fundamentalists should follow the ways of the Puritans
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They could have just gone the easy 'think of the children' route and used this as an opportunity to teach them that drinking is 'demonic', but noooooo.
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark whole war on Xmas narrative, but that krampis looks like a hell of a lot of fun.
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bingethinker: So keep your children out of downtown pubs, jackass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x425]


The turkeys could not hold the line l. Now only the skeletons stand between the Red Elf and Independence
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: That reminds me. Gotta rewatch the greatest Christmas movie of all time.
[Fark user image image 425x607]


Toss up between that and Hogfather
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So those thieving christian bastards are upset that pagans are taking back their holiday?

Coal in their stockings!


As a blacksmith I say "Santa! I have been incredibly naughty. Punish me with all the coal!"
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Farkin' churchies try to ruin everything. They go out of their way, looking for dog shiat, and then complain when they step in it, instead of stepping over it.
 
shamen123
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It always boils down to sosig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why the heck would they invite Trump and his former cabinet czars ?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

