Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   Sad: Man who created Transformers dies. Also Sad: Man who invented the poker "hole cam" for televising poker tournaments dies. FARK: They're the same guy   (nypost.com) divider line
    Nazi Germany, Israel, Transformers: The Movie toy line, Germany, The Holocaust, Henry Orenstein, Nazi concentration camp survivors, Steven Spielberg  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SAD. But awesome.
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a Holocaust survivor?  Damn bruh.  RIP
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad.

However, he's also indirectly  responsible for the Transformer movies.  So that's a knock on him
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Henry Orenstein - a Holocaust survivor, poker champion and the entrepreneur who created the Transformers toy line - has died at his New Jersey home at 98. A cause of death was not released."

I'm going to guess it was being a 98 year old Concentration camp survivor.

/Till all are one.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "hole cam" was more than meets the eye.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Sad.

However, he's also indirectly  responsible for the Transformer movies.  So that's a knock on him


Don't be ridiculous, that's all on Michael Bay. This guy was a Holocaust survivor, he wasn't trying to inflict more suffering on the world.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hole cam?

gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Hole cam?

[Fark user image image 850x465]


Ahh Porkys

Watching the VHS tape in secret as a young lad was my first exposure to that sort of bush
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I owe this man my childhood. After all this time, I always learn of more ways that my life was shaped by Holocaust survivors making a better world.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good on him for transformers but boo him for making televising poker possible.  That was a terrible trend.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I was more interested in the Jennifer Tilly cam.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than 5 months after Ron Popeil.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He returns to the all-spark.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: [Fark user image 498x750]

Personally, I was more interested in the Jennifer Tilly cam.


Jennifer Tilly - Good At Reading Body Language - 7/7 Visits In Chronological Order [LQ/HQ]
Youtube Q2RDYvQbymQ
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
transferred to a German concentration camp where he managed to survive by pretending to be a scientist

The lengths some people will go to in order to preserve a lie.

RIP, you eclectic genius.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a life
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked in this by accident. I thought it said transfarmers.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A great man
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man who created Transformers dies

Rev. Nicholas Callan? Old news.

i_dig_chicks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That dude had a pair of pocket aces.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's one hell of an impressive life. No snark from me, just respect.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Would it not be more appropriate to say that he transformed into a corpse?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Made it to 98. Holocaust survivor thanks to creative cunning. Created toys that I begged my parents to buy when I was a kid. Created something that without it, poker wouldn't have had the TV boom it did and led to me losing money at the tables.

I don't know to pay respect or say fark him.

/seriously, huge respect to him
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will the transforming sound effect be played when his casket closes?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did he die painful and slow? Because he deserved to!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One shall fall.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 The transformers was just a rebranding of existing Japanese toy lines from Takara. This guy toom the toys, made a backstory, and marketed the hell out of them. Kawamori and other Japanese designers actually came up with the concept of toy vehicles transforming into robots.

I guess you could say he "invented' the transformers but that is a bit of a stretch. More like he marketed them to a western audience.
 
darinwil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They kinda still transform (much better than the Go-Bots I got previously)
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: The transformers was just a rebranding of existing Japanese toy lines from Takara. This guy toom the toys, made a backstory, and marketed the hell out of them. Kawamori and other Japanese designers actually came up with the concept of toy vehicles transforming into robots.

I guess you could say he "invented' the transformers but that is a bit of a stretch. More like he marketed them to a western audience.


He didn't even make the backstory. But he was smart enough to contract that part out to Marvel Comics.  I think they were just piloted vehicles/mecha in Japan, but Marvel came up with the idea to make them intelligent robots with personalities.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Greg Tolan: Also a Holocaust survivor?  Damn bruh.  RIP


More than meets the eye
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: The_Homeless_Guy: The transformers was just a rebranding of existing Japanese toy lines from Takara. This guy toom the toys, made a backstory, and marketed the hell out of them. Kawamori and other Japanese designers actually came up with the concept of toy vehicles transforming into robots.

I guess you could say he "invented' the transformers but that is a bit of a stretch. More like he marketed them to a western audience.

He didn't even make the backstory. But he was smart enough to contract that part out to Marvel Comics.  I think they were just piloted vehicles/mecha in Japan, but Marvel came up with the idea to make them intelligent robots with personalities.


Transformers came out of multiple toy lines from Takara.

The vehicles came from the 'Diaclone' toy line. Which itself was a spin-off of Takara's previous 'Microman' line; better known as 'Micronauts' in the US.

The other, non-vehicle, Transformers came from the 'Micro Change' sub category of the 'Microman' line.

One more bit of trivia... One of the main designers of the Diaclone line, and specifically the designer that created Convoy/Optimus Prime, was Kawamori Shoji, who was also the designer and mastermind behind the transformable Valkyrie fighters and the initial Super Dimensional Fortress Macross series, in general.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My uncle-in-law, also a Polish Jew Holocaust survivor, worked in Orenstein's factory after he escaped communist Poland. He had been captured by the Russians and used as a human mine sweeper. You never saw a man with so many scars. He brought my husband a Johnny 7 OMA from the Topper factory in the 60s. RIP, Mr Orenstein.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Poker hole? Bit I dont even know what she might have.

/Plunges ever bravely ahead
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

They kinda still transform (much better than the Go-Bots I got previously)


I have both of those.  They're somewhere in a box four provinces away.  I've got a 25th anniversary Optimus as well.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Beerguy: [Fark user image 498x750]

Personally, I was more interested in the Jennifer Tilly cam.

[YouTube video: Jennifer Tilly - Good At Reading Body Language - 7/7 Visits In Chronological Order [LQ/HQ]]


Wtf did I just watch? Who is she? Omg, I want her to destroy my life!
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Would it not be more appropriate to say that he transformed into a corpse?


No, it's more of a quick transition
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Greg Tolan: Also a Holocaust survivor?  Damn bruh.  RIP


I always knew Bumblebee was Jewish.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scotchcrotch: Greg Tolan: Also a Holocaust survivor?  Damn bruh.  RIP

I always knew Bumblebee was Jewish.


Or gay
 
