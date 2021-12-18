 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Now is merely the Autumn of our discontent. Our winter of unfathomable suckitude is still to come   (abc7.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I expect January, 2022 to be even worse than January, 2021, because people are getting really sloppy now. Add in a variant that can get around the vaccine and we're going to have a lot of vaccinated people who don't get sick infecting the unvaccinated, and those bottom-dwellers are going to overload the hospitals.

I don't think we'll get a nationwide lockdown again, but I can see several scenarios play out where states or local jurisdictions shut down to clear jams out of hospitals.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaxxed, getting boosted on Tuesday, and my vacation to January is somewhere far away from crowds of people.

I'll be alright
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's red states.
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect it will be more deadly just due to the lack of beds at hospitals. We reduced the mortality of covid greatly once we realized IV steroids stopped many of the diseases worst flare ups in most people. Can't do that without a bed and staff to monitor you.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Forget it, Jake. It's red states.


Addendum: major support for those in red state hell and have taken all the smart precautions.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you have a valid medical reason for not getting vaccinated, and are instead choosing to not get vaxxed...well, sucks to be you. Seriously, I don't know how ICU docs and nurses are even still standing. Hippocratic oath be damned. These people are choosing to risk death for no legit reason.

I always considered myself to be a caring, compassionate person...but there are limits for folks like me. Flirt with death...well, just farkin' marry death at this point.

I hate writing the above...but shiat, but we're at 2 years now, folks. Two farkin' years! What's it gonna take.....this?

(found under GIS for the film "Contagion"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Dems take the '22 midterms?
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see. Doc from George Washington hospital said on cnn that we need to prepare for a tsunami to the healthcare system.

He said if you are unvaccinated, with as virulent as omicron is (more than measles), you WILL get it if you go to a party, bar, large event. He said that vaccinated and boosted should more or less be ok, but that the 30% of the population that's unvaccinated will get it in the next month.

A final bit of sunshine:  if you come to Jesus now and get vaccinated you are more than likely too late because your body won't work up antibodies fast enough.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers are about to become former anti-vaxxers, one way or t'other.
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If trumpian mouth-breathers want to stick it to the libs by not sticking it in their arms, and then dying, that is A-OK with me.

I just wish you fine god-fearin' folks weren't taking away hospital bed space and staff energy from people who truly need it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I expect January, 2022 to be even worse than January, 2021, because people are getting really sloppy now.


I agree. Here in Seattle, people were just about as diligent as possible and anti-vaxxers are pretty rare. But I've been noticing people getting lax lately.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vax, boost, mask, isolate, wash hands, stock up, work on the house, work on the car, get in shape, save money, be better than I was yesterday. Wash, rinse, repeat. Fark it. I have hobbies other than shopping and screaming at people.

I'll be fine. The people who can't be arsed to practice basic self-preservation...well, bye.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Forget it, Jake. It's red states.


Except it's not. Omicron Uber Alles.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We've already flirted with hospital collapse here in Alberta with delta. We haven't fully recovered yet and are still 90% of normal ICU capacity.  15,000 surgeries postponed.  I don't see any way omicron is going to go well when were starting with no runway.

If people want to really just keep pretending we aren't farked and "go back to normal" the way forward in my mind is to just dedicate like 20% of ICU to unvaccinated covid cases. That ward is always in triage.  If you come in and aren't deemed more likely to survive than anyone else on the ward then you are moved to palliative care.  Doubt any government would go for that, however.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ICU availability in Chicago has dropped from 23% to 9% in the last 9 days, and were still only looking at a 4.5% positive test rate.

We're going to be looking back at April 2020 fondly after this holiday.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well


Dude's still MIA? That's trippy.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: Unless you have a valid medical reason for not getting vaccinated, and are instead choosing to not get vaxxed...well, sucks to be you. Seriously, I don't know how ICU docs and nurses are even still standing. Hippocratic oath be damned. These people are choosing to risk death for no legit reason.

I always considered myself to be a caring, compassionate person...but there are limits for folks like me. Flirt with death...well, just farkin' marry death at this point.

I hate writing the above...but shiat, but we're at 2 years now, folks. Two farkin' years! What's it gonna take.....this?

(found under GIS for the film "Contagion"
[Fark user image 643x361]

[Fark user image 815x484]


You are not alone.  FTA: ""For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."

don't let them overwhelm the hospitals then.  Let them enjoy the hospital parking lot.

doctors and nurses are a limited not quickly replenished resource, time to start protecting their MENTAL health.

hospitals with no staff are useless to all of us.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Vax, boost, mask, isolate, wash hands, stock up, work on the house, work on the car, get in shape, save money, be better than I was yesterday. Wash, rinse, repeat. Fark it. I have hobbies other than shopping and screaming at people.

I'll be fine. The people who can't be arsed to practice basic self-preservation...well, bye.


The problem isn't that the trash get sick. Fug those selfish see you next coontdays. It's that they spread plague and crowd up hospital beds.

Good people who get sick with regular illnesses can't get hospitalized now because of the plague rats, which is bad for everybody.  Also, they spread it around willy nilly by poor mask and safety measures, exposing the vulnerable.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: If trumpian mouth-breathers want to stick it to the libs by not sticking it in their arms, and then dying, that is A-OK with me.

I just wish you fine god-fearin' folks weren't taking away hospital bed space and staff energy from people who truly need it.


Pretty much this. If people want to be willfully ignorant and eat horse paste and scream about their freedumbs, let them. It just sucks that it drags down the rest of us too

At this point you've either decided the pandemic is real and treat is as such or you don't. No new wave of infections, no new death toll or statistic will change the minds of the deplorables. This is our new reality.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hyjamon:

hospitals with no staff are useless to all of us.

So no one's guarding the drugs? Score!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: BrianGriffin: Unless you have a valid medical reason for not getting vaccinated, and are instead choosing to not get vaxxed...well, sucks to be you. Seriously, I don't know how ICU docs and nurses are even still standing. Hippocratic oath be damned. These people are choosing to risk death for no legit reason.

I always considered myself to be a caring, compassionate person...but there are limits for folks like me. Flirt with death...well, just farkin' marry death at this point.

I hate writing the above...but shiat, but we're at 2 years now, folks. Two farkin' years! What's it gonna take.....this?

(found under GIS for the film "Contagion"
[Fark user image 643x361]

[Fark user image 815x484]

You are not alone.  FTA: ""For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."

don't let them overwhelm the hospitals then.  Let them enjoy the hospital parking lot.

doctors and nurses are a limited not quickly replenished resource, time to start protecting their MENTAL health.

hospitals with no staff are useless to all of us.


We're already treating hospital staff as useless rather than quarantine or cut bad actors off. fark 'em. At this point the willfully unvaccinated are guilty of manslaughter and should be treated as such.
 
freakay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Again let me point out that it would be great if the 30% got vaccinated.

But you are really too late. You needed to do it a month ago.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hyjamon:

hospitals with no staff are useless to all of us.

So no one's guarding the drugs? Score!


Hospitals with no staff are SOON useless to everyone.
 
Pinner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BIL is taking himself and wife and rest of his unvaxxed kids to his mom's  for a week over Xmas. MIL and husband are boosted, but she's VERY frail.
But first, he's spending a week with his wife's unvaxxed family before he goes up there.
I told MrsP, he will never live it down if they end up sending his mom to the hospital.
I won't let him. I'll always greet him as, "Hey, Killer, whats up?"
Hope nothing happens.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well


"Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said Ericksen's death had him "a little bit taken aback and dumbfounded."

Y'all were dumbfounded long before now

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/202​1​/dec/18/washington-state-sen-doug-eric​ksen-dies-after-batt/
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: We've already flirted with hospital collapse here in Alberta with delta. We haven't fully recovered yet and are still 90% of normal ICU capacity.  15,000 surgeries postponed.  I don't see any way omicron is going to go well when were starting with no runway.

If people want to really just keep pretending we aren't farked and "go back to normal" the way forward in my mind is to just dedicate like 20% of ICU to unvaccinated covid cases. That ward is always in triage.  If you come in and aren't deemed more likely to survive than anyone else on the ward then you are moved to palliative care.  Doubt any government would go for that, however.


I wrote a massive post supporting your point and realized that it's useless rambling until our leadership changes or someone "important" gets hurt.

I'd also like to state that me and my crew have been planning on taking our kids' super soakers and touring our local hospitals when there are anti-vax protests on and spraying them all with cat piss.

/we just need a cat to consent to contributing

I think? People are starting to get it here?

But I'm sure as shiat not very convinced yet.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I promised my good fellow Farkers I would continue to post this in Covid threads to spread some joy to counteract the gloom.

Enjoy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All the people who wish me harm will now suffer? Oh no!

This will be the winter of awesome. Next spring is going to be great.

I never claimed to be a part of the tolerant left.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: I promised my good fellow Farkers I would continue to post this in Covid threads to spread some joy to counteract the gloom.

Enjoy
[Fark user image image 425x308]


The second party is a curse upon this country.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Airius: I suspect it will be more deadly just due to the lack of beds at hospitals. We reduced the mortality of covid greatly once we realized IV steroids stopped many of the diseases worst flare ups in most people. Can't do that without a bed and staff to monitor you.


We aren't lacking hospital beds due to covid, this was the hospital census as of yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something I did see for the first time was a huge line for vaccinations at my grocery store.

So, at least, some of the holdouts in Chicago have seen the light.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well

"Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said Ericksen's death had him "a little bit taken aback and dumbfounded."

Y'all were dumbfounded long before now

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021​/dec/18/washington-state-sen-doug-eric​ksen-dies-after-batt/


LOL.

"It's tragic, the guy was one of the smartest people I know, and this floor speeches, his knowledge and
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Airius: Can't do that without a bed and staff to monitor you.


Because why save people money by giving them stuff and telling them what to do.
But reasons 🙄

/
That will kill people?
No care also kills. So? Stfu? Maybe?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well

"Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said Ericksen's death had him "a little bit taken aback and dumbfounded."

Y'all were dumbfounded long before now

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021​/dec/18/washington-state-sen-doug-eric​ksen-dies-after-batt/


Same dude: "he was one of the smartest people I knew".

Damn, that's a pretty low bar.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I expect January, 2022 to be even worse than January, 2021, because people are getting really sloppy now. Add in a variant that can get around the vaccine and we're going to have a lot of vaccinated people who don't get sick infecting the unvaccinated, and those bottom-dwellers are going to overload the hospitals.

I don't think we'll get a nationwide lockdown again, but I can see several scenarios play out where states or local jurisdictions shut down to clear jams out of hospitals.


ICUs here are already over 85% occupied, we never went over 80% during last winter's wave. Half the beds are Covid, over 90% are unvaccinated.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not just that the hospitals have filled up. They've filled up with red staters and their families who become belligerent, combative assholes to the doctors and nurses who deny them whatever quack remedy that they imagine that the hospital should provide. They believe incredible COVID and vax conspiracy theories. A lot of hospital and vax clinic workers are wondering just how long it's going to be before one of them shows up with a gun and starts shooting anybody wearing scrubs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: whither_apophis: headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well

"Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said Ericksen's death had him "a little bit taken aback and dumbfounded."

Y'all were dumbfounded long before now

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021​/dec/18/washington-state-sen-doug-eric​ksen-dies-after-batt/

Same dude: "he was one of the smartest people I knew".

Damn, that's a pretty low bar.


That's probably a true statement.  He was one of the smartest people that guy knew in rural Washington state.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: TwowheelinTim: whither_apophis: headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well

"Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said Ericksen's death had him "a little bit taken aback and dumbfounded."

Y'all were dumbfounded long before now

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021​/dec/18/washington-state-sen-doug-eric​ksen-dies-after-batt/

Same dude: "he was one of the smartest people I knew".

Damn, that's a pretty low bar.

That's probably a true statement.  He was one of the smartest people that guy knew in rural Washington state.


Frightening isn't it.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Something I did see for the first time was a huge line for vaccinations at my grocery store.

So, at least, some of the holdouts in Chicago have seen the light.


Or folks getting a booster.

Walgreens won't let me get one. "too soon"
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freakay: Let's see. Doc from George Washington hospital said on cnn that we need to prepare for a tsunami to the healthcare system.

He said if you are unvaccinated, with as virulent as omicron is (more than measles), you WILL get it if you go to a party, bar, large event. He said that vaccinated and boosted should more or less be ok, but that the 30% of the population that's unvaccinated will get it in the next month.

A final bit of sunshine:  if you come to Jesus now and get vaccinated you are more than likely too late because your body won't work up antibodies fast enough.


I'm sorry but nobody is saying Omicron has an R0 that is higher than measles. I've seen guesses as high as 10 but most are in the 6-8 range, measles is 12-18 depending on the strain.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ICU availability in Chicago has dropped from 23% to 9% in the last 9 days, and were still only looking at a 4.5% positive test rate.

We're going to be looking back at April 2020 fondly after this holiday.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Where the hell did all the ICU beds go?  We seemed to have a lot more in April 2020.  It's almost like something isn't quite right with the numbers.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Something I did see for the first time was a huge line for vaccinations at my grocery store.

So, at least, some of the holdouts in Chicago have seen the light.

Or folks getting a booster.

Walgreens won't let me get one. "too soon"


Get a fake ID
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

headslacker: We just lost a state representative in Washington he would travel to El Salvador for unknown reasons and then transport into Florida for unknown reasons and then literally vanished for 18 days has literally vanished.
A staunch anti-VAXer  gets his comeuppance.  Oh Well


republican sex tourist.  i feel bad for the people in el salvador
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Hyjamon: BrianGriffin: Unless you have a valid medical reason for not getting vaccinated, and are instead choosing to not get vaxxed...well, sucks to be you. Seriously, I don't know how ICU docs and nurses are even still standing. Hippocratic oath be damned. These people are choosing to risk death for no legit reason.

I always considered myself to be a caring, compassionate person...but there are limits for folks like me. Flirt with death...well, just farkin' marry death at this point.

I hate writing the above...but shiat, but we're at 2 years now, folks. Two farkin' years! What's it gonna take.....this?

(found under GIS for the film "Contagion"
[Fark user image 643x361]

[Fark user image 815x484]

You are not alone.  FTA: ""For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."

don't let them overwhelm the hospitals then.  Let them enjoy the hospital parking lot.

doctors and nurses are a limited not quickly replenished resource, time to start protecting their MENTAL health.

hospitals with no staff are useless to all of us.

We're already treating hospital staff as useless rather than quarantine or cut bad actors off. fark 'em. At this point the willfully unvaccinated are guilty of manslaughter and should be treated as such.


Seriously, why are the rest of us being made to suffer just so that these racist dumbf*cks have the "right" to be colossal assholes to everyone around them?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Something I did see for the first time was a huge line for vaccinations at my grocery store.

So, at least, some of the holdouts in Chicago have seen the light.

Or folks getting a booster.

Walgreens won't let me get one. "too soon"


No. People have been getting boosters, it was always a couple.

Now, suddenly, we're back to lines again. And they ran out of Covid quick tests.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: freakay: Let's see. Doc from George Washington hospital said on cnn that we need to prepare for a tsunami to the healthcare system.

He said if you are unvaccinated, with as virulent as omicron is (more than measles), you WILL get it if you go to a party, bar, large event. He said that vaccinated and boosted should more or less be ok, but that the 30% of the population that's unvaccinated will get it in the next month.

A final bit of sunshine:  if you come to Jesus now and get vaccinated you are more than likely too late because your body won't work up antibodies fast enough.

I'm sorry but nobody is saying Omicron has an R0 that is higher than measles. I've seen guesses as high as 10 but most are in the 6-8 range, measles is 12-18 depending on the strain.


You know that COVID-19 does have an R0 as high as measles. If it did, everyone would have already been infected. Twice.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

goodncold: So the Dems take the '22 midterms?


Nah. It will be the tortoise and the hare situation. Dems will feel already ahead and justified so won't vote as excitedly, Conservatives feeling threatened and outnumbered will come out in droves.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: goodncold: So the Dems take the '22 midterms?

Nah. It will be the tortoise and the hare situation. Dems will feel already ahead and justified so won't vote as excitedly, Conservatives feeling threatened and outnumbered will come out in droves.


Yep. Dems are so stupid.  They don't vote.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.