(Idaho Statesman)   Youth group gives local sheriff a thank-you note. He responds by pulling a member out of her car by the hair and pointing a gun at her head   (idahostatesman.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know people like this who are not LEOs. Strange car: run and get your gun. This craps goes on everyday.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A drunk cop assaults and threatens to murder a woman and some teen girls and then blames his behavior on Native Americans bc he lives near the rez.

This pig is righteous trash.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*cking pig does what f*cking pigs do.  Pants-wetting cowardly punk-ass biatches with military grade hardware, a license to do whetever the f*ck they want with it as long as they're scared, and poor impulse control.

I can't wait to hear Officer UnoDos and his Mighty Copsuckers' rationalization of this.  Probably a re-hash of what this piece of shiat said, but let's see.  They could get creative.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I've had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."

Wow. Just wow. Good luck to any indigenous Americans who live in his jurisdiction, and may the deity of your choice have mercy on your soul, because this racist f*cker won't.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drunk Indians.

Wow
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rowland told investigators that he had had a single alcoholic drink that night, but he was clear-headed

A bottle of Jack Daniels can count as single alcoholic drink.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I seem to recall a case in Idaho a few years ago where the sheriff called a rancher to grab his shotgun and come out and kill one of his cattle that was hit by a car on the highway; sheriff wound up shooting the rancher. IIRC there was no investigation at all and none of the deputies present ever revealed what exactly happened.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He we are in small town Idaho and the first thoughts of the local sheriff is someone is trying to break into my home, get my gun. Too many people in this country live in fear.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's going to be sued out of existence for that stunt.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cop is a trigger happy douche. There is no question. He needs to be fired and charged and spend some time in lockup

But did an adult stop these girls at some point and say "maybe running around ringing doorbells isn't the best way to be go about our activity?"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark this racist piece of shiat. I'm only surprised he is actually facing charges. Good on the folks actually holding him accountable. More of that is needed.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Rowland told investigators that he had had a single alcoholic drink that night, but he was clear-headed

A bottle of Jack Daniels can count as single alcoholic drink.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That dude sees criminals everywhere.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: "I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I've had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."

Wow. Just wow. Good luck to any indigenous Americans who live in his jurisdiction, and may the deity of your choice have mercy on your soul, because this racist f*cker won't.


The not good people is him.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: "I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I've had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."


Fark user imageView Full Size


agree with you, what an arsehole he is.  and for once I'm using the brit spelling (more coarse & therefore more suitable for this shiatbag)
 
Peki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the shiat that happens when you assume the worst about people instead of the best. I hope he gets put away for a good long time and never has the opportunity to work as a cop again.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snort: That dude sees criminals everywhere.


Well wherever he goes, there is at least one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see your true colors
And that's why I hate you

/die mad about it, racist cop
 
animal color
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Idaho is just a lumpy, dry, cold Florida.

Does that sound good to anybody?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Rowland told investigators he pointed the gun at the woman's head. The woman later identified herself as a neighbor and family friend for over three decades.
Rowland said he did not recognize her. He continued yelling profanities at the woman and girls and pointed his weapon at the woman. Eventually, Rowland said he went back to his home and let the youth group leave.
Rowland told investigators that he had had a single alcoholic drink that night,"

Let's see:

1. Pig is a raging asshole who probably beats his wife.
2. That night he was drunk off his ass.
3. Must have a long list of covered-up assaults on citizens.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Typical pant-shiatting conservative soyboy. I wonder how big is truck is.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

animal color: Idaho is just a lumpy, dry, cold Florida.

Does that sound good to anybody?


No, not with all the drunk injuns around
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rowland told investigators he pointed the gun at the woman's head.

"Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law".  WHY you told the investigators that instead of only your attorney proves you're a complete moron.  Surely you know of Miranda but you incriminated yourself anyway.

The woman later identified herself as a neighbor and family friend for over three decades.

Why she's been professing this for over 30 years is anyone's guess.  More seriously, was he too zonked to not recognize her?

/Idaho is really on a roll these past couple of days.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

animal color: Idaho is just a lumpy, dry, cold Florida.

Does that sound good to anybody?


I like potatoes though
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

animal color: Idaho is just a lumpy, dry, cold Florida.

Does that sound good to anybody?


People, myself included, pick on the sunshine state. Many joke that Florida is "America's wang."

But you have to ask yourself, especially after the last five years, is it the Florida that makes it wangtown, or it the America that makes it Florida.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didnt have donuts.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FFS, is there a single sheriff anywhere in the country who has a chin?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kb7rky: He's going to be sued out of existence for that stunt.


Nah, the LDS leadership will tell their congregants to sit down and shut up. The Mormon church covers up some really evil shiat on the regular; running interference for a dipshiat Deputy Dawg should be a breeze.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These girls may have just opened up a series of wrongful conviction cases against this racist mf for Blackfoot tribal people whose claims of abuse would otherwise have gone unheeded.

Than you, girls!
 
0100010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: fark this racist piece of shiat. I'm only surprised he is actually facing charges. Good on the folks actually holding him accountable. More of that is needed.


He performed this stunt on an LDS group, with kids, and on a female family friend.  If it was any other group or in another part of the country, this story would be playing out very differently.  In some towns in Utah/Idaho, the LDS are the governing body above all else.

/amazed he thought that a racist rant was some sort of justification
//wonder how that police department coordinates with law enforcement on the res
///if it was pranksters leaving flaming bags of poo, shots would have been fired
 
0z79
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

animal color: Idaho is just a lumpy, dry, cold Florida.

Does that sound good to anybody?


Well... there's a really good burger joint at State Line.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 720x944]
A drunk cop assaults and threatens to murder a woman and some teen girls and then blames his behavior on Native Americans bc he lives near the rez.

This pig is righteous trash.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Rowland said he heard his front screen door open and a knock at his door. Fearing someone was trying to break into his house, Rowland had his wife bring him his gun."

People don't usually knock on your door before the break into your house.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'm not, like, entirely opposed to the idea of summarily executing Mormons who ring your doorbell.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't want a bunch of Mormons on my porch but they aren't that hard to run off...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fearing someone was trying to break into his house, Rowland had his wife bring him his gun. Dressed in his long johns, socks and a T-shirt, the sheriff went outside again.

How manly and... how revolting!

Rowland told investigators that he had had a single alcoholic drink that night, but he was clear-headed.

He isn't lying, he only remembers the one drink before he blacked out.


"I have been doing this job for 36 years," Rowland said. "I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I've had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."

And he rounds it all out with some casual and institutionalized racism. YAY?

Let's face it, he's just a schitthead in a schitthole... Idaho.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And this is why when I see people that have the blue line flag sticker on their car, I steer clear of them, I want nothing to do with your gang affiliation.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Rowland told investigators that he had had a single alcoholic drink that night, but he was clear-headed

A bottle of Jack Daniels can count as single alcoholic drink.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"He told investigators about several threats that had been made against him and his wife in recent months that caused them to be concerned about people at their home."

Maybe if he wasn't such a racist piece of shiat every minute of his life, he wouldn't have so many damn enemies.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: "I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I've had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."

Wow. Just wow. Good luck to any indigenous Americans who live in his jurisdiction, and may the deity of your choice have mercy on your soul, because this racist f*cker won't.


I suspect "Indians" is the most polite term he's used to describe them in years.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be fair, Idaho girls shouldn't have certain hairstyles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gonegirl: To be fair, I'm not, like, entirely opposed to the idea of summarily executing Mormons who ring your doorbell.


Lol check them out next time. There are always 2, a master and an apprentice. Ask them about time traveling Jesus and god changing his mind in the 70s and made black people ok.

It's always fun to watch people defend themselves.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
some people should get a  phone call first, or ring the bell and stay there, just say thanks and leave.
this guy was off the wall.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

runwiz: He we are in small town Idaho and the first thoughts of the local sheriff is someone is trying to break into my home, get my gun. Too many people in this country live in fear.


I don't necessarily see it a problem to arm one's self if one thinks that someone is breaking into one's home.  What I do see as a problem is when it is demonstrated that no one is attempting to break into one's home, going outside brandishing those weapons, and pointing a gun at the head of someone that was not doing anything wrong.

I can even appreciate that someone in law enforcement might find themselves at slightly greater risk of peril, but again, with the added authority should come the added responsibility to actually take steps to assess the situation and react responsibly, not to simply fly off the handle.

If a sheriff cannot figure out what's going on before drawing a weapon and threatening to kill, perhaps he shouldn't be sheriff.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The group of girls were going house to house ringing doorbells while leaving thank you paper turkeys and then running away before the person answered the door.  The sheriff has a Ring camera and the girls actually came to his door twice, so he knew who knocked on his door.  He also looked at the paper turkey and still decided to grab his gun and chase the car down.

And after everything that happened after that, most notably pointing a gun at a neighbor's head and death threats, he claims he had a completely clear mind and wasn't intoxicated.  That is quite the defense. About the only thing that could maybe explain, but not excuse, any of his actions is if he was shiat faced drunk.  At least that would be the most tiny bit understandable as he was too intoxicated to comprehend the situation.  But no, instead he's going with he is just a racist psychopath that shouldn't be trusted with pellet gun, let alone enforcing the laws of a whole county.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This slouching fat fark is just one bad apple, obviously. Not some power tripping piece of shiat who's dissatisfied with his towering mediocrity.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 720x944]
A drunk cop assaults and threatens to murder a woman and some teen girls and then blames his behavior on Native Americans bc he lives near the rez.

This pig is righteous trash.


I do tree work, with people I'm pretty sure are on drugs above me, below me and everywhere else around me.  Why can't I terrorize teenagers?
 
The Brains
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Cop is a trigger happy douche. There is no question. He needs to be fired and charged and spend some time in lockup

But did an adult stop these girls at some point and say "maybe running around ringing doorbells isn't the best way to be go about our activity?"


You mean like Scouts, religious groups, and Avon have done for-fuxking-ever?
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 720x944]
A drunk cop assaults and threatens to murder a woman and some teen girls and then blames his behavior on Native Americans bc he lives near the rez.

This pig is righteous trash.

I do tree work, with people I'm pretty sure are on drugs above me, below me and everywhere else around me.  Why can't I terrorize teenagers?


because there are no drop-bears in this country?
 
