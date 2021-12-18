 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Crews dismantling Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond may have found missing time capsule believed to contain photo of Civil War leader lying dead in his coffin. Fark: Civil War leader in question is Abraham Lincoln   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great news! I was really bummed back in September when they said they couldn't find it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they erected a statue of Robert E Lee on top of an image of Lincoln's corpse.
That's not symbolic or anything.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out the real history was buried underneath whatever piece of shiat statue the losers erected. Fancy that.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sweet. Time to tear down all the other treason monuments and see what's umder them!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The photo is captioned with Lincoln's last words: "Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What I've heard is that, apparently, it is actually a picture of Joe Piscoppo costumed as Lincoln. Something very weird is going on.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any photos of Abe Lincoln getting hot and heavy with Mary Todd?  Because I'd fap to that.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was their way of saying, "We ain't dun wit y'all, we a comin' again en when we do's we un gon' be shod wit us plenty of vittles wit what to makes war wit."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 350x262]


I'm 11 minutes too late to post this.   Well played.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I presume they also included one of their Confederate flags in the capsule?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But, has anyone looked to see what's in Grant's tomb yet?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: But, has anyone looked to see what's in Grant's tomb yet?


Roadmaps!
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The south shall rise again.....


And win another College football championship.
 
Theodosia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd lay money that the contents were ruined decades ago by water seeping inside. I saw a lot of time capsules during the 20 years I worked at my local museum and not a one had stayed dry. Printed material is usually still readable, though may be mildewed or stained. Photos are usually a total loss.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wage0048: Sweet. Time to tear down all the other treason monuments and see what's umder them!


Martin luther king jr used to beat his wife on a regular basis.
Does that count?
Just asking because not sure if i'm supposed to hate white people or wife beater more.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think post-mortem photography was much more prevalent than it is now.  A photograph like that might have been made for a keepsake, as a lasting remembrance of the man.  (Even pre-mortem photography had its place, often as a memento of a child that was dying, or a quick post-mortem photo, posed as if the child or mother was sleeping)   Something like a photo at or near the time of death might be the only thing a family of friend had to remember them by.  Remember that photography was pretty new then, and people that could afford a camera and equipment to make pictures were fewer and farther between than now, or even 50 years later.  So, it may not have been "twisting the knife" to have had a post-mortem photo of Lincoln.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: Turns out the real history was buried underneath whatever piece of shiat statue the losers erected. Fancy that.


Not the first time
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Theodosia: I'd lay money that the contents were ruined decades ago by water seeping inside. I saw a lot of time capsules during the 20 years I worked at my local museum and not a one had stayed dry. Printed material is usually still readable, though may be mildewed or stained. Photos are usually a total loss.


I can imagine what the 1938 New York World's Fair Time Capsule will look like when it's opened 5000 years from now. They sealed it in nitrogen to purge out the oxygen and even scattered books all over the world with it's location in the hopes that one of them will survive in order to reveal the capsule's location.

untappedcities-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


gregorystrachta.comView Full Size


And then there's the Nick time capsule from 1992, which outlasted the studio itself.

Footage of 1992 Nickelodeon Time Capsule ft. Joey Lawrence & Mike O'Malley | NickRewind
Youtube W1hxmfi_4J8
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

koder: Turns out the real history was buried underneath whatever piece of shiat statue the losers erected. Fancy that.


But did they find a racist singing frog too?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: But, has anyone looked to see what's in Grant's tomb yet?


Nothin'.  He tunneled his drunk ass out in 1933 when they lifted Prohibition.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The photo is captioned with Lincoln's last words: "Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough."


Actually, his last words were delivered years after his death in a small California high school.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: wage0048: Sweet. Time to tear down all the other treason monuments and see what's umder them!

Martin luther king jr used to beat his wife on a regular basis.
Does that count?
Just asking because not sure if i'm supposed to hate white people or wife beater more.


Ah I see you're just asking questions, right, Clem?
Why don't you tell us the point  of your false equivalence/whataboutism exercise.
 
MrWhipee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: wage0048: Sweet. Time to tear down all the other treason monuments and see what's umder them!

Martin luther king jr used to beat his wife on a regular basis.
Does that count?
Just asking because not sure if i'm supposed to hate white people or wife beater more.


Derp
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was it before or after he turned into a zombie? A stake in the heart would be a dead giveaway.
 
