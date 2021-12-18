 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   PSA: If shot, instruct your friends to take you to the emergency room, not the grocery store
3 hours ago  
They DID call 911, though.

"We need to report a fatal accident."

"Are you sure he's dead? Make sure he--"

*bang*

"He is now, for sure. Okay, now what?"
 
Rock Krenn
46 minutes ago  
I'm a Canadian, so less familiar with firearms that the average American, but that seems like good advice.

I would support that as one of the top recommendations for gunshot wounds.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
31 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: I'm a Canadian, so less familiar with firearms that the average American, but that seems like good advice.

I would support that as one of the top recommendations for gunshot wounds.


I'd go so far as to say THE top option
 
Pestifer
23 minutes ago  
Was he shot....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
20 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: I'm a Canadian, so less familiar with firearms that the average American, but that seems like good advice.

I would support that as one of the top recommendations for gunshot wounds.


You'd be interested to know that the best ways to prevent gunshot wounds are 1)Don't be American; and 2) Try to be Canadian.
 
Katwang
18 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Was he shot....
[Fark user image image 354x500]


I thought Old Yeller was shot, due to hydrophoby.
 
WhippingBoi
18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Rock Krenn: I'm a Canadian, so less familiar with firearms that the average American, but that seems like good advice.

I would support that as one of the top recommendations for gunshot wounds.

You'd be interested to know that the best ways to prevent gunshot wounds are 1)Don't be American; and 2) Try to be Canadian.


Jebus Christ, no kidding. It's disturbing how some Americans think that random gunshots are the price to pay for "Freedom".
 
fortheloveof
13 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: I'm a Canadian, so less familiar with firearms that the average American, but that seems like good advice.

I would support that as one of the top recommendations for gunshot wounds.


The top recommendation for gun shot sounds being, "don't get them."?
 
maxandgrinch
10 minutes ago  
A victim of the coming civil war.  The Winn-Dixie Crew vs., the Piggly-Wiggly Posse
 
