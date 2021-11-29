 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NBC News)   This year's Grinch sighting is in Farmington, New Mexico, where he stole a van with $6,000 worth of toys earmarked for charity toy drives   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, New Mexico, Four Corners, Van, Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown, Utah, pretty Grinch-like thing, Salvation Army, Lt. Christopher Rockwell  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you really get mad at The Grinch for doing that?  It's like getting mad at the rain for getting you wet.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess meth farming isn't what it used to be
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, innit?

Someone steals from poor people a week before xmas, and they're a national villain. If they were to wait two weeks and steal from the poor, no one would even know.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then he killed cops, dealt drugs, and beat Whos from Whoville!
Then the Grinch screwed my ex wife for the sole purpose of making Christmas seem like a personal vendetta.
He may have assassinated a gang leader...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless there are photos, we were on a walk.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Can you really get mad at The Grinch for doing that?  It's like getting mad at the rain for getting you wet.


Uh, yeah. I get super pissed at rain. Fark off, rain.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look all the damn Whovians did exactly what they were taught with out question. Who knows what happened after the incident.

The Grinch was never brainwashed from birth and learned on his own how to treat others. That's why the his malignant from birth heart grew 3 sizes the day of the incident.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump, is that you?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is, the Grinch has some junk in the trunk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: foo monkey: Can you really get mad at The Grinch for doing that?  It's like getting mad at the rain for getting you wet.

Uh, yeah. I get super pissed at rain. Fark off, rain.


You tell her. I'm afraid to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I had my way, this would be the fate of ANY jerk who steals from the Salvation Army.  Be it toys or money from the kettles.

Heavy Metal: Hanging's Too Good For Him!
Youtube DVX4zGX3iWg
 
KB202
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Am I cynical if I think the best way to get people to donate a lot more toys to your charity the week before xmas is to claim your van full of donated toys was stolen?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: NobleHam: foo monkey: Can you really get mad at The Grinch for doing that?  It's like getting mad at the rain for getting you wet.

Uh, yeah. I get super pissed at rain. Fark off, rain.

You tell her. I'm afraid to.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Boob armor like this really makes me miss Mike_LowELL.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This one tops it https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/11/​2​9/22808602/kidz-korna-christmas-south-​side-englewood-shipping-container-holi​day-donations-stolen
 
WhiskeyTango
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love it when my hometown makes national news.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.