 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   Cop arrests woman for DUI, says she's on meth. She denies it. He says he'll let her go if she takes a drug test and it comes back clean. She does. It does. He throws it away to keep her in jail. Now he has a year to learn what being in jail is like   (nypost.com) divider line
57
    More: Followup, Drugs, Sheriff, former California deputy, Ventura County, California, Urine, Urinalysis, Drug control law, Camarillo, California  
•       •       •

1395 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 3:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


I mean, he's a police officer. How dare the test results defy his authoritahhh
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. More of this please.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlimited murder and theft isn't good enough for them?  They have to destroy evidence too?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! I hope it's a bad year.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cop faking evidence to put people in jail??? Dayummm, that only happens on days that end in "Y".
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no reforming that.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


Might be awhile. Prisoner Barrios seems to have a surprising amount of melanin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wherever there is a cop there is a crime.  What's wrong with "finding" a little evidence as long the cops are just doing their job trying to keep you safe.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


Dude, have you seen how Hispanic this guy was?

You know full well that only non-white cops are held accountable for their actions.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


The guy who dumpster dove and retrieved the sample? Is he still alive and on the force?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Y'know, if an orchard had a few too many bad apples, they'd have a recall and try to fix why there were so many bad apples.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Turns out that Richard Barrio was the neighborhood dick
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


acab

/cops lie
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


I think that is part of the problem.

She wouldn't, so he retaliated.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Unlimited murder and theft isn't good enough for them?  They have to destroy evidence too?


"Too"?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If he's doing it, all officers are doing it. He was too green and got caught.

Hope he finds a shank necklace that fits.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The department must've already had it out for the guy if he went down for that.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, to what end does trying to keep the woman in jail benefit the cop?  Must be a psychopath.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hmmmm, better put him in solitary for his own protection
 
DerAppie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Godscrack: If he's doing it, all officers are doing it.


Yes, they all do it. Including the one that went looking for the test, organised a second test, and made it so she could go free.

That bastard should be hanged for messing with evidence!

/Wait
//What?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.

Might be awhile. Prisoner Barrios seems to have a surprising amount of melanin
[Fark user image 850x565]


He has less of a tan than I do. If he were any whiter, you'd assume he was a vampire.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

serfdood: I mean, to what end does trying to keep the woman in jail benefit the cop?  Must be a psychopath.


Or he just didn't want to admit he was wrong for whatever reason (probably shame), and he figured he could just "inconvenience" her and then let her go for insufficient evidence.

No reason for psychopathy at all.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like this cop *puts on sunglasses* hung around the wrong Barrios.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He pleaded guilty in November to destroying physical matter.

"Your honor, I move to have this charge dismissed for being physically impossible. The most my client could have done was convert it from one form to another."

/IANAL
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is exactly what power does to people.  And, we don't regularly check on people to see if they have become Corrupt.
We refuse to acknowledge that it is a work hazard, that we need to seek out and help people with
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Richard Charles Barrios III, 29, an ex-deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, will spend a year behind bars for the stunt at his police station in November 2019, according to prosecutors. "

Way to downplay the crime, New York Post.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


Allow me to provide a stereotypical RWNJ/bootlicker response to cops caught red handed adapted from posts from another forum:

"Barrios" sounds like a Hispanic name, so he isn't white, therefore he was an affirmative action "diversity hire" and not based on skill, so it's the lib's fault that he was hired in the first place to sully the good names of the hard working men in uniform.

Yes, "men," not "men and women" or "people."

Probably somehow the woman's fault?
----
In all seriousness, I'm glad the guy is being locked up. Hope he gets Bradyed.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

serfdood: I mean, to what end does trying to keep the woman in jail benefit the cop?  Must be a psychopath.


Probably hoping to get a date. Seriously.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Y'know, if an orchard had a few too many bad apples, they'd have a recall and try to fix why there were so many bad apples.


If an orchard consisted of nothing but bad apples, it would be cut down, the roots dug-up, and all of the organic matter put through the wood chipper and disposed of.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

X-Geek: He pleaded guilty in November to destroying physical matter.

"Your honor, I move to have this charge dismissed for being physically impossible. The most my client could have done was convert it from one form to another."

/IANAL


You can destroy matter in a nuclear reaction. Well, convert it into energy. Which isn't the same as matter, as we have found it very useful to have a completely seperate word for it.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DerAppie: serfdood: I mean, to what end does trying to keep the woman in jail benefit the cop?  Must be a psychopath.

Or he just didn't want to admit he was wrong for whatever reason (probably shame), and he figured he could just "inconvenience" her and then let her go for insufficient evidence.

No reason for psychopathy at all.


psy·cho·path
/ˈsīkəˌpaTH/
Learn to pronounce
noun
a person suffering from chronic mental disorder with abnormal or violent social behavior

I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and say that imprisoning women to satisfy your ego is just a weeeeeeee bit psychopathic.
 
Salem Witch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Turns out that Richard Barrio was the neighborhood dick


I seriously out louded that laugh.
 
squidloe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A year isn't long enough. 3 would be just
 
DerAppie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: DerAppie: serfdood: I mean, to what end does trying to keep the woman in jail benefit the cop?  Must be a psychopath.

Or he just didn't want to admit he was wrong for whatever reason (probably shame), and he figured he could just "inconvenience" her and then let her go for insufficient evidence.

No reason for psychopathy at all.

psy·cho·path
/ˈsīkəˌpaTH/
Learn to pronounce
noun
a person suffering from chronic mental disorder with abnormal or violent social behavior

I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and say that imprisoning women to satisfy your ego is just a weeeeeeee bit psychopathic.


Sure, if you want to classify everyone who lies or cheats to the detriment of another person as a psychopath.

The term could do with some further dilution.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 640x814]

acab

/cops lie


40% of cops self-reported beating their wives.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey there, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's a fish out of water from the wrong side of the tracks that plays by his own rules.

Next.  On Barrios.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DerAppie: dailygrinds: DerAppie: serfdood: I mean, to what end does trying to keep the woman in jail benefit the cop?  Must be a psychopath.

Or he just didn't want to admit he was wrong for whatever reason (probably shame), and he figured he could just "inconvenience" her and then let her go for insufficient evidence.

No reason for psychopathy at all.

psy·cho·path
/ˈsīkəˌpaTH/
Learn to pronounce
noun
a person suffering from chronic mental disorder with abnormal or violent social behavior

I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and say that imprisoning women to satisfy your ego is just a weeeeeeee bit psychopathic.

Sure, if you want to classify everyone who lies or cheats to the detriment of another person as a psychopath.

The term could do with some further dilution.


Lying or cheating to illegal imprison a woman? Not any kind of a stretch to call that psychopathic imo. Imprisoning strange women, well anyone really, against their will is generally frowned upon by society. Even more so when done under color of law.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Unlimited murder and theft isn't good enough for them?  They have to destroy evidence too?


How else are you going to make your quota and get promoted?  These people have families to feed.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Can't wait for all the Cop FellatorsTM to come in and defend this guy.


How can one defend this piece of shiat? Execute him.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DerAppie: X-Geek: He pleaded guilty in November to destroying physical matter.

"Your honor, I move to have this charge dismissed for being physically impossible. The most my client could have done was convert it from one form to another."

/IANAL

You can destroy matter in a nuclear reaction. Well, convert it into energy. Which isn't the same as matter, as we have found it very useful to have a completely seperate word for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Richard Charles Barrios III, 29, an ex-deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, will spend a year behind bars for the stunt at his police station in November 2019, according to prosecutors. "

Way to downplay the crime, New York Post.


Given that it's the NY Post reporting on this, it's amazing they didn't try to blame the victim and say how awful it was that a cop has been held accountable.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I expect some cop sucking judge to toss out his conviction and have him reinstated within a month.

I've lost all faith in our justice system.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salem Witch: kbronsito: Turns out that Richard Barrio was the neighborhood dick

I seriously out louded that laugh.


Yeah, it took a few seconds for all the layers of that joke to land.  Well done.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey there, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


Heh....  I recently had to explain defunding to a good ol' Canuck, in terms he could wrap his head around, 'cause he kept on interpreting Defunding as Abolishment 

You put a 6-member line out on the ice. It's not bright to have 6 enforcers out there at once. More like 3 finesse players, a save specialist, one enforcer and one journeyman who's capable of playing both right & left wing, who scores some goals but also finishes checks. 

The elite shooter who can bench press a car is not the one to send on a wellness check; a 100K-per-year cop trained in extractions is being misused when he's taking accident reports at a desk, contrary to what police unions have trained people to believe
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Charming
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: austerity101: Hey there, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Heh....  I recently had to explain defunding to a good ol' Canuck, in terms he could wrap his head around, 'cause he kept on interpreting Defunding as Abolishment 

You put a 6-member line out on the ice. It's not bright to have 6 enforcers out there at once. More like 3 finesse players, a save specialist, one enforcer and one journeyman who's capable of playing both right & left wing, who scores some goals but also finishes checks. 

The elite shooter who can bench press a car is not the one to send on a wellness check; a 100K-per-year cop trained in extractions is being misused when he's taking accident reports at a desk, contrary to what police unions have trained people to believe



Oh the irony of an American implying that Canadians are dumb.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: Bob_Laublaw: austerity101: Hey there, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Heh....  I recently had to explain defunding to a good ol' Canuck, in terms he could wrap his head around, 'cause he kept on interpreting Defunding as Abolishment 

You put a 6-member line out on the ice. It's not bright to have 6 enforcers out there at once. More like 3 finesse players, a save specialist, one enforcer and one journeyman who's capable of playing both right & left wing, who scores some goals but also finishes checks. 

The elite shooter who can bench press a car is not the one to send on a wellness check; a 100K-per-year cop trained in extractions is being misused when he's taking accident reports at a desk, contrary to what police unions have trained people to believe


Oh the irony of an American implying that Canadians are dumb.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Simpsons did it
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: Bob_Laublaw: austerity101: Hey there, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Heh....  I recently had to explain defunding to a good ol' Canuck, in terms he could wrap his head around, 'cause he kept on interpreting Defunding as Abolishment 

You put a 6-member line out on the ice. It's not bright to have 6 enforcers out there at once. More like 3 finesse players, a save specialist, one enforcer and one journeyman who's capable of playing both right & left wing, who scores some goals but also finishes checks. 

The elite shooter who can bench press a car is not the one to send on a wellness check; a 100K-per-year cop trained in extractions is being misused when he's taking accident reports at a desk, contrary to what police unions have trained people to believe


Oh the irony of an American implying that Canadians are dumb.


Which American?
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.