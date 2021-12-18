 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Headline: "Burglar Wanted In More Than 60 Break-Ins" See there, kids? Do what you love, and you'll never work a day in your life   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Scary, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, LOS ANGELES, glass door, man police, Owner Eduardo Bernal, O' Clock Rock, prolific burglar  
371 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 1:41 PM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

I can only wish I was left-handed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you have to do something if you can't work the porn industry in The Valley.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god, they're not kidding when they say there's a shortage of workers!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically he is working.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many times the police just took some notes, glanced at some security footage, and left. People talk about "broken window" policing but unless they take each break in seriously and actually try to gather some evidence you just get repeat break-ins until someone with enough money complains.
I mean, I'm just speaking from my experience and the experience of everyone I've ever talked to.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like he would have been caught after the first 40.
Seems very unsophisticated.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> between 2 and 4 a.m., and takes the rocks he put in front of the business and throws them through the front glass door. Once inside, police says he then removes cash from the register, and in many cases, has simply taken the locked cash register.

Seriously??? They leave cash in the machine over night???

I thought that'd all be in an office safe in the back. You know, bolted to the floor.

Note to self: I over-think things too much to be a good burglar.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The only time police helped me was in college my bicycle was stolen off my fenced-in porch.  (The bike was disabled with a cable and lock but not locked to the porch because the landlord wouldn't allow us to drill into the outside of the house) I filed a report, and months later when police found dozens of bicycles in the basement of some football players they used the police report to return the bike to me.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Well that doesn't mean you're speaking for everybody, geez!

/just the 99% of everybody without the juice or the money or both
//you get your occasional .2% case when the cops in question find the burglary especially egregious or offensive, or they think the homeowner is cute or something
///or something like this where the numbers rise to the point there's no ignoring
////otherwise, yep
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's burglars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's why it's best, if you are burgled, to plant a body at the scene. With a stamped envelope full of cash addressed to the FOP in a pocket. For good measure, ink the corpse with a tattoo of an arrow down the back, pointing at the crack, saying Police Parking Only.  And two MAGA hats. They take that shiat seriously.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Uh, I am not great with faces and such, but those appear to be four different guys.  One with glasses and receded hairline, another without, and all with different shoes.  Sure kids these days have multiple shoes, but wouldn't your 2am burgling shoes be the same?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.