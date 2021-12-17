 Skip to content
(US News) Your burnt cup of Starbucks may soon be served by a better-paid employee (usnews.com)
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/good luck, baristas,
//we're all counting on you
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jokes on you. I order it that way. Moca vente with extra smolder.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I get my coffee from my kitchen, which is better and costs a lot less.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I get my coffee from my kitchen, which is better and costs a lot less.


Not only that, you get your name spelled correctly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And Just Like That, people started making their own ☕
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Enjoy that $10 cup of joe.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Enjoy that $10 cup of joe.


I'd pay 20, if they used English for the drink sizes  Large, small, medium. Jfc.
Also. Take a bath.
Also. See a doctor.
Also. Just give me an order number.
Also. Wash the damn machines with vinegar occasionally.
Also.  CBD!

Also
Quad venti Frapp Java chip with extra whipped cream half pump.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Or as my old man used to call it: Charbucks.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scotchcrotch: Enjoy that $10 cup of joe.


Yeah, because tamping down their wages has made Starbucks so cheap thus far. 🙄
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The thing is: unions can be extremely beneficial to not only the employees but also the employer in the long term.
 
