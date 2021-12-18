 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Cold Micromoon to make an appearance this winter. Hey, it's called "shrinkage"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, last full moon, Solstice, Winter solstice, Full moon, cold moon, full moon, long night moon, longest night of the year  
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean like laundry?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wiki.kerbalspaceprogram.comView Full Size

/ KSP2 was *supposed* to have been out already....grumble...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to pay attention to it unless it's explained to me by a person talking really fast.

80s Micro Machines Commerical
Youtube j2egGfd5j_k
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C O L D M I C R O M O O N

OL' MICRO CONDOM

Sorry, subby, it is written in the stars
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Never heard of it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was in the pool!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It was in the pool!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting my booster next week, so hopefully not.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cold Micromoon is the name of my Who cover band made up of Inuit kids.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These eggheads are getting a little too creative with their covid variant names.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks for reminding me. Need to go to the comic book store to get a virgin.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [wiki.kerbalspaceprogram.com image 535x540]
/ KSP2 was *supposed* to have been out already....grumble...


Global warming, bro.
 
Gway
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somebody help me here... if the full moon is at 11:32 PM tonight, why does the guy in the article speak of "staking out" a viewing spot on Friday night?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: C O L D M I C R O M O O N

OL' MICRO CONDOM

Sorry, subby, it is written in the stars


Omicron
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
PLUTO IS A PLANET.

Planet.

PLANET PLANET PLANET
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: PLUTO IS A PLANET.

Planet.

PLANET PLANET PLANET


Is it ironic that Pluto was discovered, named, classified as a planet, then declassified before it completed a single orbit (247.94 years)?
 
