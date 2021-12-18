 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Drinking hand sanitizer before taking a breath test after getting pulled over by the police for drink driving is no way to go through life, mum (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do you expect from her? She's a Nutter!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, it's only real Hand Sanitizer if it comes from the Sanitizer region of France. Otherwise it's just alcohol hand wipe.
 
englaja
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This kind of thing is Fark headline worthy? I'd better warn my mother in law.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh, how dare you sir.

How dare you sully the grand cocktails that homeless people raid hospital walls outside patient rooms to mix
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

englaja: This kind of thing is Fark headline worthy? I'd better warn my mother in law.


Does your MIL drink a lot of hand sanitizer?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See the trick is to get your BAC level so high, it rolls the machine back over to 0. Like when you hit 999,999+1 miles on your odometer.
A BAC of 10 should do it.
 
muphasta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think the punishments need to be much harsher for drunk drivers. 
They don't give a $#!T about the current consequences, if there even are any.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
weeeeellllllll......
a better pic,,
i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

englaja: This kind of thing is Fark headline worthy? I'd better warn my mother in law.


Les Dawson - "Unforgettable" & Mother in law
Youtube tuFy3iCZ3x8
 
