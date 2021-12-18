 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   It's almost as if re-opening up everything so quickly had some actual consequences   (cnn.com) divider line
103
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, past month, milder disease, health care workers, data revelations, PCR tests, New York's hospitalization  
•       •       •

1750 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



103 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe mother nature, in addition to keeping overpopulating species in check via disease, also makes a critical mass of them really stupid, so they'll catch it and spread it.  It's mother nature's fault we have anti-vaxxers and people refusing to wear a mask.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's because they ran off that hyper-competent Cuomo guy.  They should at least read his book.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: It's because they ran off that hyper-competent Cuomo guy.  They should at least read his book.


And DeBlasio.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It could also be that it's not just due to opening quickly but also the transmissibility of Omarion.

/Let's pray
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet! I get to do it!
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/Because Cage is overused.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets just keep everything closed for at least 3 years. That will have no consequences at all! It will be magic.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cases."

Cases with mild symptoms are not a big deal. Look at hospitalizations or deaths.

South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave

"Cases remain high compared with previous Covid waves"

Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 35% of Americans still not being vaccinated. It's mostly that.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close everything down until people stop dying!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saturn5: Close everything down until people stop dying!


I don't see what's funny about this. Straining our Healthcare system beyond the breaking point will lead to horrible things.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. It's too bad being half-closed for two years actually vastly increased the purchase and flow of goods despite endless whinging about the opposite happening.

Otherwise people might have an actual excuse for opening early instead of really locking down to end this thing...
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Saturn5: Close everything down until people stop dying!

I don't see what's funny about this. Straining our Healthcare system beyond the breaking point will lead to horrible things.


We all gonna die!??
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Saturn5: Close everything down until people stop dying!

I don't see what's funny about this. Straining our Healthcare system beyond the breaking point will lead to horrible things.


True, so close everything down until people stop dying.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured that in blue states, all people were fully vaxxed and wore masks in the shower.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look it's this thread again.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I believe mother nature, in addition to keeping overpopulating species in check via disease, also makes a critical mass of them really stupid, so they'll catch it and spread it.  It's mother nature's fault we have anti-vaxxers and people refusing to wear a mask.


You may have a valid point but the TV tallky man told me it was because God is punishing us for teh ghey.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: "Cases."

Cases with mild symptoms are not a big deal. Look at hospitalizations or deaths.

South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave

"Cases remain high compared with previous Covid waves"

Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference.


Except cases (no matter the symptoms) increase the spread of the virus.

... including to people who may not have strong immune systems who may not have mild symptoms or shake it off quickly.

Which means a higher chance of it mutating into yet another strain.

So yeah, we can hope it's going to result in herd immunity from enough people getting infected... but it also has a possibility of making this crap last even longer.

Remember, South Africa doesn't have a lot of old people, so we don't know for sure how this is going to behave in all populations.

And who knows how many nurses and doctors are just going to say 'fark it' and quit (or suicide) after any of the upcoming waves, making each subsequent wave even worse.

... but opening up is good for the economy, right?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Oh look it's this thread again.


Actually it's a less significant variation on this thread but we'll still keep having this thread until mods learn.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



From an LCD Soundsystem thread.

The C now stands for COVID.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been told repeatedly that masks are government overreach. "Maybe don't let the government control you," one helpful chap on Twitter told me, followed by "vaccines are made from fetal cells" because he loves the baybeez, evidently. He then ended with "I don't care about Covid. I won't wear a mask," so maybe he loves the baybeez but doesn't like people, say, over 12? I can never be sure with these enigmatic yet brilliant wizards.

Oh, and I've been informed that I'm now a communist.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's deploy the chicken soup patrols!

It's a really bad cold. Amongst the things the people in white coats that don't tie behind their backs have been saying, the cold viruses change over time, and your own immune system will never win "name that tune" when the song changes, but it might remember the chorus.


I bought a fresh pack of chin diapers yesterday because the elastic from the first six pack was all worn out. It's probably the least bad option, because Omicron is not Covid-19, it's Omicron.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: "Cases."

Cases with mild symptoms are not a big deal. Look at hospitalizations or deaths.

South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave

"Cases remain high compared with previous Covid waves"

Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference.


Covid  hospitalizations in the NY area are on the up swing.  Doubled in just the last three weeks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is the unvaccinated. It is completely reasonable for people who are vaccinated to want to return to normal almost two years in to this thing.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: Alien Robot: "Cases."

Cases with mild symptoms are not a big deal. Look at hospitalizations or deaths.

South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave

"Cases remain high compared with previous Covid waves"

Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference.

Covid  hospitalizations in the NY area are on the up swing.  Doubled in just the last three weeks.


And let's also not forget that covid likes fat cells, seriously. I have to imagine that people in South Africa are less obese than Americans.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's New York.  I'll bet it's all that expressive talking and ethnic hugging and stuff.  That Old World cheek-kissing and whatnot.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comment I hate from people is "We gotta learn to live with it"  meaning, of course, do absolutely nothing.  Well, we are indeed learning, and it's going poorly.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD THING LOCKING EVERYTHING DOWN HAS NO CONSEQUENCES AT ALL
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean we shouldn't make a victory spike on the 37 yard line?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Alien Robot: "Cases."

Cases with mild symptoms are not a big deal. Look at hospitalizations or deaths.

South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave

"Cases remain high compared with previous Covid waves"

Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference.

Except cases (no matter the symptoms) increase the spread of the virus.

... including to people who may not have strong immune systems who may not have mild symptoms or shake it off quickly.

Which means a higher chance of it mutating into yet another strain.

So yeah, we can hope it's going to result in herd immunity from enough people getting infected... but it also has a possibility of making this crap last even longer.

Remember, South Africa doesn't have a lot of old people, so we don't know for sure how this is going to behave in all populations.

And who knows how many nurses and doctors are just going to say 'fark it' and quit (or suicide) after any of the upcoming waves, making each subsequent wave even worse.

... but opening up is good for the economy, right?


another thing with SA, is that they are severely under vaxxed, and not because rich countries used it up. They actually sent back doses because the population doesn't want the shot.  So they mY not be the best comparison.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: GOOD THING LOCKING EVERYTHING DOWN HAS NO CONSEQUENCES AT ALL


Putting in bolded text is really making a difference. Before seeing your comment i felt differently.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: Just another Heartland Weirdass: GOOD THING LOCKING EVERYTHING DOWN HAS NO CONSEQUENCES AT ALL

Putting in bolded text is really making a difference. Before seeing your comment i felt differently.


Im sure you are very open minded and viciously self correcting.  But typing it out like that made me think you are a smug dickhead for some odd reason.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: GOOD THING LOCKING EVERYTHING DOWN HAS NO CONSEQUENCES AT ALL


Just came back from walking my dog and didn't see a single local.  My rural Welsh town is suddenly full of English people that avoid eye contact and have plague rat written all over them.  There are more lockdowns coming to the UK cities after Christmas so they've all come here to hide.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Covid-19-related hospitalizations remain comparatively low. On Friday, the state reported 3,839 hospitalizations, as compared with 8,088 on January 14, according to state data.

1) Who cares?  If people are doing fine, then it's just another cold.
2) More people getting tested for "colds" = more positive cases.
3) More people with mandatory testing = more cases.
4) Covid will be around FOREVER.  I guess we should shut down FOREVER.
5) If the hospitals are getting literally so full that people can't get admitted AFTER they shut down elective surgeries, etc, then it's time to pause.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Yeah. It's too bad being half-closed for two years actually vastly increased the purchase and flow of goods despite endless whinging about the opposite happening.


Well, unless you're in the service industry, like restaurants, motels anything travel related.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.


Other people shut out of the healthcare system are those who don't have any health insurance BECAUSE THEY LOST THEIR FARKING JOBS.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Saying something stupid with conviction doesn't make it correct.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gaboo: Notabunny: One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.

Other people shut out of the healthcare system are those who don't have any health insurance BECAUSE THEY LOST THEIR FARKING JOBS.


That's a good argument for socialized medicine
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fine.  Open up.  But only open up things that are essential to the collective.  And only allow people who are essential outside their homes.  For everybody else, have a great nutrient paste delivered to them in 5 gallon buckets.  Just enough to stay alive if they ration it.  There, things are open.

Shut down all non essential things permanently.  We don't need movie theaters or restaurants.  Too bad, so sad.  Blame it on the plague rats keeping the virus alive.  All entertainment outside of AI and CGI must end,unless it can be produced in your home.  Like celebrities singing to us about a world of equality and love.  Make kids go to school over zoom.  Or not go to school at all, since they should only go if they want to.

Problem solved.

Build back better, and remove the non essential from the use of carbon resources.  We need a lean, mean, essential person machine from now on.  No more fat.  No more non essentials.  Just the collective for the collective.  Man and machine becoming one.
 
freakay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Notabunny: One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.


Omicron IS as lethal as Delta.

The real issue is that it can get through vaccinated people more readily. And hence more people will be infected. Leading to more serious cases. And hospitals over run.

People are playing craps with this right now and making their bets on assumptions that are simply not accurate any more.

1.  It doesn't impact children so don't worry about it
2.  It's only hitting old people (!)
3.  Omicron might spread easily but it's not as bad
4.  Natural immunity will save me.
5.  Wait I got vaccinated so why should I worry?
6.  Masks don't really work
7.  It's just like the flu.
 
freakay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alex10294: FTA: Covid-19-related hospitalizations remain comparatively low. On Friday, the state reported 3,839 hospitalizations, as compared with 8,088 on January 14, according to state data.

1) Who cares?  If people are doing fine, then it's just another cold.
2) More people getting tested for "colds" = more positive cases.
3) More people with mandatory testing = more cases.
4) Covid will be around FOREVER.  I guess we should shut down FOREVER.
5) If the hospitals are getting literally so full that people can't get admitted AFTER they shut down elective surgeries, etc, then it's time to pause.


You do realize that the last point is happening already, right?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've no time for this stupidity any more. You know what you should be doing - you don't have to like it.

Get vaccinated. Stay home if you can. Avoid gatherings. If you can't stay home or avoid gatherings, wear a mask & practice social gathering. Assume those around you are unvaccinated and possible carriers, and act accordingly. It's not over, FFS.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gaboo: Notabunny: One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.

Other people shut out of the healthcare system are those who don't have any health insurance BECAUSE THEY LOST THEIR FARKING JOBS.


Or people who were stupid enough to pick parents who lived in a country with a horrible health care system.
 
QFarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This was predicted.  People didn't listen.  Happy Thanksgiving !!
 
freakay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I've no time for this stupidity any more. You know what you should be doing - you don't have to like it.

Get vaccinated. Stay home if you can. Avoid gatherings. If you can't stay home or avoid gatherings, wear a mask & practice social gathering. Assume those around you are unvaccinated and possible carriers, and act accordingly. It's not over, FFS.


I don't like that this pandemic has turned me into a rather brutish person who simply doesn't give a shiat.

Bottom line, you don't get vaccinated, you don't get treated at the hospital, and insurance doesn't fully cover you. This is turning into a triage situation and god help the healthcare workers who have to put up with these assholes like the ceo of southwest.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Gaboo: Notabunny: One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.

Other people shut out of the healthcare system are those who don't have any health insurance BECAUSE THEY LOST THEIR FARKING JOBS.

That's a good argument for socialized medicine


Too bad we don't want that... what a silly notion to want to care for your people.
These bootstraps sure will come in handy one day, I just know it.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's amazing how thoroughly and predictably the government is still getting the Covid response wrong, just to pretend things are getting back to normal.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gaboo: Notabunny: One of the many variants to come could have the transmissibility of Omicron and the lethality of Delta. Normal people will be shut out of the healthcare system because of all the anti-vaxxers going there to die.

Other people shut out of the healthcare system are those who don't have any health insurance BECAUSE THEY LOST THEIR FARKING JOBS.


Conveniently, they can still get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, then.  And possibly at a subsidized rate that's even cheaper than when they were employed.

But with the pandemic unemployment benefits being cut, and the inflation on everyday necessities means that people might skip health insurance so they can eat.

And you have to hope there's actually availability in the system.  Remember when people complained about how long you'd have to wait if we had health care like in other countries?  I tried to schedule a pulmonologist appointment last week, and the earliest they could see me was in May.  Had to make a few calls before I found someone who had availability before March.

It's like there's a whole bunch of us with respiratory issues for some reason.
 
Displayed 50 of 103 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.