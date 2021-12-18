 Skip to content
(CNN)   Everything you wanted to know about at-home Covid tests but were afraid to ask   (cnn.com) divider line
    Medical test, self-tests, Type I and type ii errors, Coronavirus, Polymerase chain reaction  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, you only test positive for COVID if you test for COVID.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The article failed to fully clarify whether it is a blue dress or some other color.

Fail article is fail.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're traveling by air for Christmas this year, you should have a serious think about canceling.

I live in one of the most highly vaccinated counties in the US, we're expecting Omicron to become the dominant strain in our state tomorrow, and the hospitals are already full.
 
lurkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can you 'accidentally' fall on it in the shower?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Question:  Can I use the Negative Test Result from one of these to present as proof to get access to places that require a Negative Test Result within 1 day?

-checks article-

Answer:  nothing
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Ahoy Mateys, if the water turns blue, it's COVID for you. If purple ye see, no COVID for thee".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's give an at home COVID-19 test a try, shall we?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oh shiat
 
tommyl66
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't get the regular COVID test anymore. I get the roundabout COVID test. I ask my friend Brian, "Do you know anybody who has COVID?". He says, "No". I say, "Cool, because you know me."

/Sorry Mitch
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You should use it when you're concerned....I support having accurate tests in the home but this is reeking of lather rinse repeat. I think we are entering the corporate hucksterism phase of the pandemic.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: You should use it when you're concerned....I support having accurate tests in the home but this is reeking of lather rinse repeat. I think we are entering the corporate hucksterism phase of the pandemic.


Without irony, that was the very beginning of the pandemic...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let's give an at home COVID-19 test a try, shall we?

[Fark user image image 425x328]

/oh shiat


If you're male and that happened, get to a doctor asap. Not a joke.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Remember, you only test positive for COVID if you test for COVID.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: hoodiowithtudio: You should use it when you're concerned....I support having accurate tests in the home but this is reeking of lather rinse repeat. I think we are entering the corporate hucksterism phase of the pandemic.

Without irony, that was the very beginning of the pandemic...


That was assholes like Bakker, actual hucksters.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just follow the instructions on the box instead.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The rabbit won't stop coughing.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For those with kiddos in school or daycare, you already have a stash of these things at the ready. I fully anticipate our kids daycare shutting down mid Jan for a bit over likely multiple exposure from all the family gatherings that are inevitable.

They make great stocking stuffers!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: fragMasterFlash: Let's give an at home COVID-19 test a try, shall we?

[Fark user image image 425x328]

/oh shiat

If you're male and that happened, get to a doctor asap. Not a joke.


I mean testicle, prostate, the whole shebang, cismale, as it were.
 
