wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I get it, but you're oversimplifying.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.


Email would be an interesting way to run a kitchen.
To: Prep Cook
CC: Head chef
Subj: Diced onion
The onions I asked you to dice are now critical path. I have attached a copy of the Gantt chart that we all agree upon in last week's scheduling meeting.
Cheers
Line cook
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean"

I'm talking professional journalists in an interview taking to another professional speaker.

You don't have to be a member of Toastmasters to know that is poor speech.

I mean
You know
Actually
Literally
Uhm.

Words to avoid like mouthbreathing antimaskers.

Those and bring offended.

I've had people tell me some of my songs offend them.

Hey. If I write a song about how disgusting your filthy, rasict, trailer park life is, and it touched you, good.
But don't spit in the mirror once you look.

Offended.
That. That right there is a compliment.
Means you actually "got it"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.


I bet we share the Shaolin Monk forearm scars from sheet pans being pulled from ovens,
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it is what it is
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Does that make sense?" - Words utterly said by a college professor, someone who is supposed to teach us facts. I was too timid back then to say "No" and see what happens after a negative response.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did I just read?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as bad as people that drop "you know what I'm saying" into everything that they're saying!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At the end of the day..."

I swear I'm going to throttle somebody over that eventually.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going forward we should circle back to this, and empower the key takeaways of this silver bullet for emotionally stunted and table the conversation.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Not as bad as people that drop "you know what I'm saying" into everything that they're saying!


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why yes, I do believe I know what you are saying!"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. This isn't about sex at all!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize I had this problem.  I'm going to have to do something about this!
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: What did I just read?


Deadline buzzer beater.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to increase the likelyhood of getting shot in five phrases or less.
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: "At the end of the day..."

I swear I'm going to throttle somebody over that eventually.


I guess we will see, at the end of the day, if you do.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: "At the end of the day..."

I swear I'm going to throttle somebody over that eventually.


I only use that with exetreme sarcasm.

"At the end of the day, if that breaks it won't matter because we'll all be dead anyway from what broke it."
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I get it.  You're a total arsehole that I never want to talk to again.  Get it?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I get it. You have an opinion article to write, but you're out of time and your boss is breathing down your neck. Maybe Peter Griffin can offer some assistance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.

Email would be an interesting way to run a kitchen.
To: Prep Cook
CC: Head chef
Subj: Diced onion
The onions I asked you to dice are now critical path. I have attached a copy of the Gantt chart that we all agree upon in last week's scheduling meeting.
Cheers
Line cook


RE: Diced onion

Look, I get it, but please refer to the attached RTM column AA, row X - that specifies simply 'onions', not 'diced onions' - I'm going to have to ask that you submit a Change Control for your updated requirements and obtain stakeholder signoff before I can proceed
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I get it, your word salad needs a fork. (cause it's done)

FTA: Once I saw paid attention to, "Look, I get it," I couldn't stop seeing it.

Grammar and proofreading, how do that work?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "Does that make sense?" - Words utterly said by a college professor, someone who is supposed to teach us facts. I was too timid back then to say "No" and see what happens after a negative response.


I have one director that says this, I swear, at the end of almost every sentence.

And I completely agree with you, once I've found my exit strategy for my current job I'm totally just going to say "no" each time just to disrupt him.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah mean?
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: EvilEgg: hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.

Email would be an interesting way to run a kitchen.
To: Prep Cook
CC: Head chef
Subj: Diced onion
The onions I asked you to dice are now critical path. I have attached a copy of the Gantt chart that we all agree upon in last week's scheduling meeting.
Cheers
Line cook

RE: Diced onion

Look, I get it, but please refer to the attached RTM column AA, row X - that specifies simply 'onions', not 'diced onions' - I'm going to have to ask that you submit a Change Control for your updated requirements and obtain stakeholder signoff before I can proceed


Unsubscribe | RE: Diced onion

Please remove me from this listserv.

Sommelier
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hear ya.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Hey we built this nuclear bomb Detonator with a trigger release below 10,000 feet.  Should we attach it now or run a test real quick to see if it'll go off the instant we connect it down here?"

"Look, I get it. We all die if I'm wrong. But I'm sure they thought all that through. It says connect it. Go ahead."
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Deadline Bosses hate him but he fools them using this one simple trick"
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dafuq is with all the "emotional intelligence" articles from Inc. and others lately? And why are they all so blunderingly obvious? Did someone decide this was an important clickbait trend to push?

I especially hated the fawning article about Tim Cook's one-word "Thoughts?" reply. Wow, world-changing stuff. Such emotional, so intellect. We should all be like CEOs.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also reminds me of 'do not return to Amazon, the warehouse just collapsed. Everyone is dead. If you come back here before delivering the packages the automated system will fire you."
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "Does that make sense?" - Words utterly said by a college professor, someone who is supposed to teach us facts. I was too timid back then to say "No" and see what happens after a negative response.


You get another explanation until it does make sense.  Why did you think we ask?

Look, I get it, ....

I can't think of a clever way to use that phrase.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Isn't there a term for this sort of selective un-blindness?

Like, when you get a new car and now every time you see another of the same make/model on the road you notice it, and it seems like so many more people are now driving the same kind of car you just got, but all that's really happened is you added a new value to your pattern recognition database so you're getting pinged on results you didn't used to.

I'm pretty sure there's a term for this, but I'm working through a turnaround so my brain is going sort of backwards and I can't think of terms to search by more concise than the above paragraph which clearly requires word-dressing.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: DarkSoulNoHope: "Does that make sense?" - Words utterly said by a college professor, someone who is supposed to teach us facts. I was too timid back then to say "No" and see what happens after a negative response.

I have one director that says this, I swear, at the end of almost every sentence.

And I completely agree with you, once I've found my exit strategy for my current job I'm totally just going to say "no" each time just to disrupt him.


"Does that make sense?"

Sounds like someone checking to see if everyone's on the same page, and asking for consensus. Out of all the phrases being thrown around here, that one seems to be the least gear-grinding.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Voice of Doom: HighlanderRPI: EvilEgg: hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.

Email would be an interesting way to run a kitchen.
To: Prep Cook
CC: Head chef
Subj: Diced onion
The onions I asked you to dice are now critical path. I have attached a copy of the Gantt chart that we all agree upon in last week's scheduling meeting.
Cheers
Line cook

RE: Diced onion

Look, I get it, but please refer to the attached RTM column AA, row X - that specifies simply 'onions', not 'diced onions' - I'm going to have to ask that you submit a Change Control for your updated requirements and obtain stakeholder signoff before I can proceed

Unsubscribe | RE: Diced onion

Please remove me from this listserv.

Sommelier


STOP HITTING REPLY ALL PEOPLE.  JUST USE THE REGULAR REPLY
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.

Email would be an interesting way to run a kitchen.
To: Prep Cook
CC: Head chef
Subj: Diced onion
The onions I asked you to dice are now critical path. I have attached a copy of the Gantt chart that we all agree upon in last week's scheduling meeting.
Cheers
Line cook


As per my previous order
 
Animatronik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look, I get it. You're trying to write an article that seems vaguely political without actually being political, since people seem to think, in 2021, that every conversation needs to be political, but being political will cost you half of your audience.

But seriously, he's right - when you try to reduce someone's thoughts to a one-liner, you're more likely to get the argument wrong than right, or at least parts of it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've got a bad feeling about this.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Salmon: DarkSoulNoHope: "Does that make sense?" - Words utterly said by a college professor, someone who is supposed to teach us facts. I was too timid back then to say "No" and see what happens after a negative response.

I have one director that says this, I swear, at the end of almost every sentence.

And I completely agree with you, once I've found my exit strategy for my current job I'm totally just going to say "no" each time just to disrupt him.

"Does that make sense?"

Sounds like someone checking to see if everyone's on the same page, and asking for consensus. Out of all the phrases being thrown around here, that one seems to be the least gear-grinding.


Yeah, my manager uses that one a lot - - - at the end of an explanation of a policy or procedure or something.  She's legitimately querying the audience to confirm understanding.

But I can see how it could become annoying if it were used needlessly and overmuch.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look, I get it, your blog sucks.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "I mean"

I'm talking professional journalists in an interview taking to another professional speaker.

You don't have to be a member of Toastmasters to know that is poor speech.

I mean
You know
Actually
Literally
Uhm.

Words to avoid like mouthbreathing antimaskers.

Those and bring offended.

I've had people tell me some of my songs offend them.

Hey. If I write a song about how disgusting your filthy, rasict, trailer park life is, and it touched you, good.
But don't spit in the mirror once you look.

Offended.
That. That right there is a compliment.
Means you actually "got it"


Actually, there has been research into 'Um' and similar placeholder sounds, and have determined that it can literally aid comprehension.

I mean it's basically a sign to people of 'here's a difficult thing to explain' as a warning to pay more attention.

Yes, they have disadvantages, you know, but they're not as bad as Toastmasters makes them out to be.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: "Does that make sense?"

Sounds like someone checking to see if everyone's on the same page, and asking for consensus. Out of all the phrases being thrown around here, that one seems to be the least gear-grinding.


Agreed.

As a manager of engineers I often find myself explaining complex technical things to non-technical people. So I simplify the explanation, but have no idea if I have managed to convey enough information. I use "Does that make sense" as an invitation to request clarification and I have found it effective. I get answers from "Yeah I got it" to "I still don't understand" .
 
farkmedown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PlaidJaguar: Isn't there a term for this sort of selective un-blindness?

Like, when you get a new car and now every time you see another of the same make/model on the road you notice it, and it seems like so many more people are now driving the same kind of car you just got, but all that's really happened is you added a new value to your pattern recognition database so you're getting pinged on results you didn't used to.

I'm pretty sure there's a term for this, but I'm working through a turnaround so my brain is going sort of backwards and I can't think of terms to search by more concise than the above paragraph which clearly requires word-dressing.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frequen​c​y_illusion
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PlaidJaguar: The Voice of Doom: HighlanderRPI: EvilEgg: hubiestubert: I don't get it. Then again, I don't rely on conveying information by email to get my job done. If someone is hurting me at work, it usually involves a pan full of boiling cream sauce, a sheet tray of wings, or a 425 degree sizzle platter. I'm sorry your mental scars for reading feel more intense to you than actual scars.

Email would be an interesting way to run a kitchen.
To: Prep Cook
CC: Head chef
Subj: Diced onion
The onions I asked you to dice are now critical path. I have attached a copy of the Gantt chart that we all agree upon in last week's scheduling meeting.
Cheers
Line cook

RE: Diced onion

Look, I get it, but please refer to the attached RTM column AA, row X - that specifies simply 'onions', not 'diced onions' - I'm going to have to ask that you submit a Change Control for your updated requirements and obtain stakeholder signoff before I can proceed

Unsubscribe | RE: Diced onion

Please remove me from this listserv.

Sommelier

STOP HITTING REPLY ALL PEOPLE.  JUST USE THE REGULAR REPLY


I AGREE WITH PLAIDJAGUAR. EVERYBODY, PLEASE STOP USING REPLY ALL. IT'S VERY ANNOYING.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Animatronik:

Nobody wins an argument.

-Dale Carnegie
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not any more annoying then starting every question or response with "So"
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look, I get it. You're a delicate snowflake.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I find "Attention, dipshiat(s)" really grabs the eye
 
