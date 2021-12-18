 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   "Are you awake, honey? Blink once for yes. twice for no. Here, I'll help"   (huffpost.com) divider line
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure you come anywhere near my eyelid while sleeping, you won't have a chance to get an id from that.....sounds a lil scammy.....
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... financial rape is a thing now?

After she fell asleep, he reportedly pressed her finger to her phone to unlock it. Then he lifted her eyelids to unlock her Alipay app using facial recognition, the Times said, before changing her password and transferring money from her account to his.
When the woman received notices about mysterious bank transfers the following morning, she alerted the police. Huang was arrested in April. He was found guilty of theft by using secret methods to steal another person's property, according to the Times.

/<insert Billl Cosby joke here.>
 
Iczer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
... how farking heavy a sleeper are you that you don't feel someone literally opening your eye while you're asleep...? Christ, I wake up if someone starts entering the area around me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But Apple assured me this is implausible!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Blink
Youtube aiY47CXwq6w
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

But enough about Dr. Cosby's penis...
 
Penguin Engine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Drugs, dude. Damn, RTFA.

/Yeah I know
//WTF
///Three because three
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About the only use I have for smartphone biometrics is to let someone else into my sh*t, posthumously.

Which means storing their biometrics in my phone, but also an implied threat of clown porn.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
