 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(SFGate)   ♫ You're gonna need an ocean / Of Calamine Lotion... ♫   (sfgate.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Winter, Skin, Plant, Poison control center, Anacardiaceae, Leaf, Poison, poison oak  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had the occasional brush with poison ivy (heh), but I don't even know what poison oak looks like.
Is that weird?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoke from burning plants can carry the oil? Well damn, now we know how to smoke out nazis properly
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father is violently allergic to poison oak, so he never passed up an opportunity to bust out his chainsaw and help a neighbor clean up a felled tree.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x620]


Username checks out?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I meant to quote Resident Muslim in that post. Just showing where poison oak would even be and if you do live in one of the places on the map, I wanted to show what that bastard plant actually looks like so you could avoid it. I've seen people have some bad reactions to it, but some are also not affected at all.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wonder if my dad still plays that song
 
Lapdance
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haven't been anywhere near the woods since my days in Boy Scouts & Explorers almost 50 years ago now. Had enough of that Camping stuff back then. You Sweat in the summer & Freeze in the winter. I'm Done with that.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: I meant to quote Resident Muslim in that post. Just showing where poison oak would even be and if you do live in one of the places on the map, I wanted to show what that bastard plant actually looks like so you could avoid it. I've seen people have some bad reactions to it, but some are also not affected at all.


I was never allergic to poison oak, ivy or sumac. While.other kids would get it I never did. Used to rub the leaves ony arm to prove it, there was always one stupid kid who would follow suit.  I am allergic to it now, in my 50s.  I do tree work in CT, we did a swampy creek bed before Thanksgiving. Saw the sumac berries, avoided but didn't make that avoidance a prime directive. By the time it was over my arms were one big, red patch of blisters that took two weeks to heal.

TLDR, if you were immune to it, don't assume you always will be.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
La Hiedra Venenosa
Youtube -4wk-xG54KQ
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't believe this legendary thread was 16 years ago: https://www.fark.com/comments/16​72516/​What-would-happen-if-I-were-to-boil-so​me-Poison-Ivy-leaves-drink-it-like-tea​
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: TheJoe03: I meant to quote Resident Muslim in that post. Just showing where poison oak would even be and if you do live in one of the places on the map, I wanted to show what that bastard plant actually looks like so you could avoid it. I've seen people have some bad reactions to it, but some are also not affected at all.

I was never allergic to poison oak, ivy or sumac. While.other kids would get it I never did. Used to rub the leaves ony arm to prove it, there was always one stupid kid who would follow suit.  I am allergic to it now, in my 50s.  I do tree work in CT, we did a swampy creek bed before Thanksgiving. Saw the sumac berries, avoided but didn't make that avoidance a prime directive. By the time it was over my arms were one big, red patch of blisters that took two weeks to heal.

TLDR, if you were immune to it, don't assume you always will be.


I've never had any of it either--and as you say, people have warned me the immunity can change at any time. I watched a cousin pull poison ivy bare-handed as he showed it to me, told me how dangerous it is that I should stay away from it. I said nothing, figured he must have also known he was immune, and the trait must be hereditary. But it turned out he was just a dumb ass on yet another matter, as a couple days later he turned up there at his mother's fully covered in rash looking for calamine lotion.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crispe forgot to mention College Cove is an informal nude beach. Off Stagecoach Road, north of tiny town of Trinidad.
/ow
//scratch, scratch
///my balls
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's all over in Cal. All over. You get to recognize it as a kid. All three stages. Twigs, leafy greens, and waxey red. All three will f*ck you up good so you get in it a few times and then learn.
 
Denjiro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was immune to it when I was growing up. When I was 10/11ish they took our Cubscout pack hiking to the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park outside of San Juan Capistrano. It was only hiking in the loosest sense, it mainly was a bunch of hyperactive kids running around in hills. We far outpaced the adults pretty quickly and made it to the top of the hill line and decided to head back. We'd found a dry stream bed than ran somewhat parallel to the trail we'd come up and decided to take that back. It was fun, and had a couple dry waterfalls that were about 4 or so feet tall that we slid over. But significant sections of the stream bed were fairly overgrown with brush that we had to crouch to get through. Said brush turned out to be largely poison oak. Everyone ended up being coated in it. And horror stories about treating everyone and cleaning the uniforms abound among the parents. I had zero reaction to it. My clothes were definitely coated in it as my younger brother had a reaction to it as some of his clothes were mistakenly washed with mine. No clue if I'm still immune, I haven't been near any in quite a number of years.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.