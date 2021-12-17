 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So which one is the self-destruct button
20
    Amusing  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?


They mass produce the faceplates. It's cheaper to make them all the same.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?


That way, blind people can get a ride to the drive up atm and use it without the driver knowing their pin.  Gotta drive through in reverse so the passenger window lines up.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: bingethinker: Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?

That way, blind people can get a ride to the drive up atm and use it without the driver knowing their pin.  Gotta drive through in reverse so the passenger window lines up.


Or you go in the normal way, but let or guide them walking up to the machine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?


I once said to an employee in a bookshop, 'I'm sure you hear this all the time, but why does the lift here have the floors labelled in Braille?'

I was wrong. They don't get asked that all the time. Or ever. Until I showed up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of those buttons shoots the elevator through the roof...but WHICH ONE...?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fire escapes must be hell for blind folks
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Dave and the Mission: bingethinker: Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?

That way, blind people can get a ride to the drive up atm and use it without the driver knowing their pin.  Gotta drive through in reverse so the passenger window lines up.

Or you go in the normal way, but let or guide them walking up to the machine.


Rear driver's side seat!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was riding on an elevator yesterday. When the doors opened after the elevator reached the ground floor, a lady waiting for it looked around for a second. Apparently not seeing an arrow in plain view, she asked those of us on the elevator, "Up?"

As I mentioned, this was on the ground floor!
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Dave and the Mission: bingethinker: Ever notice that drive-through ATMs have Braille markings?

That way, blind people can get a ride to the drive up atm and use it without the driver knowing their pin.  Gotta drive through in reverse so the passenger window lines up.

Or you go in the normal way, but let or guide them walking up to the machine.


Or they can sit in the back seat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

smokewon: Fire escapes must be hell for blind folks


Sometimes smoke is so thick they can't feel where they're going
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I was riding on an elevator yesterday. When the doors opened after the elevator reached the ground floor, a lady waiting for it looked around for a second. Apparently not seeing an arrow in plain view, she asked those of us on the elevator, "Up?"

As I mentioned, this was on the ground floor!


So???? You don't know about the basement, the underground parking garage and the 6 sub basements that it goes to??????
:)
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why you never use the elevator. Use your communicator to have Scotty beam you to where you want to go.
Duh. :)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's not confusing. Confusing is when they remove the faceplate and rewire the buttons while leaving them in place. One good reason to live in a dorm without elevators.
 
