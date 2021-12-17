 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Mediaite)   Use this one weird trick to infect your entire staff with COVID   (mediaite.com) divider line
    New York City, BuzzFeed staffers, Vaccination, BuzzFeed employees, company's Holiday party, test results, global real estate, contact tracing  
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pick your favorite brunch items in this quiz, and we'll tell you whether Covid will leave you dead or disabled!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IDIOTS
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! I despise buzzfeed and their awful clickbait.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Good! I despise buzzfeed and their awful clickbait.


Sounds like a fairly good summary of their staff ethics,

But what about the dreck that BuzzFeed publishes on the inter webs?...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a liberal'ish NYC firm. Similar to music festivals, concerts etc they are all ok. Nothing to see here. Move on.

Let's go protest about the Sturgis rally.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"several" makes it a superspreader event?

Underachievers.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These Undergrads From [your area] Are Going To Shatter The Covid Industry
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: It's a liberal'ish NYC firm. Similar to music festivals, concerts etc they are all ok. Nothing to see here. Move on.

Let's go protest about the Sturgis rally.


You sound triggered. Snowflake
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I fought the pox and the pox won.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KB202: "several" makes it a superspreader event?

Underachievers.


What I want to know is, out of how many?

5 out of 15, if they were wearing masks unless eating/drinking and recently boosted, is very concerning.

5 out of 50 is... Not great but not so concerning.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Compare this, by the way, to multiple horrifying omicron superspreader events where a single person has infected 40 to 100 people at a single event, even though every single attendee was vaccinated.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All the reason needed to stop linking.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't wait for this to happen at the Slate offices and see the mile-long, poorly-written article about how it's actually liberals faults for not being nicer to them.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

erik-k: Compare this, by the way, to multiple horrifying omicron superspreader events where a single person has infected 40 to 100 people at a single event, even though every single attendee was vaccinated.


Now that being vaccinated is even less likely to prevent catching and spreading COVID, it's a little odd they're going harder on mandates.
 
