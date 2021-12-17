 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(WEAR Pensacola)   Florida man tries to replicate energy drink ad with C-130 under low bridge. It doesn't give you wings   (weartv.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, C-130 aircraft, Hurlburt Field, Photos  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 1:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll have to wait for the video to come out on the YouTube 11'8"+244" channel.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was not a military transport. Please tell me
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: This was not a military transport. Please tell me


It says it was going to Hurlburt Field, which is home to the Air Force Special Operations Command. They also have an air park there with various aircraft. So it could either be going there, or to be used for ground-based training. I would think if it had been airworthy, they'd have just flown it in.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So was there a point to this story?
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: So was there a point to this story?


I was wondering that as well...it didn't get stuck or crash...it was just being transported and had to change lanes.  Oh and traffic was a little backed up.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait until they notice they left the wings back at base.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.