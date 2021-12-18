 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Media blows the 1st Rule of TikTok December 17 School Shooting Challenge Club   (sfgate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They closed all the schools here but found nothing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But the fact of the matter is that the stakes are higher here, which makes the lack of journalistic fact-checking all the more irresponsible.

Harvesting clicks is the only responsibility that they still feel they have.  So, well done.  Fortunately most people didn't believe it anyway because they've spent the last few years pissing away their credibility.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Today's school shooting TikTok 'challenge' shows another sad cycle of American media panic

Fark you. If there had been an incident today, you assholes would have been demanding to know why "nobody did anything". That's the problem, these people are damned if they do, damned if they don't.

And I don't know what kind of "credible threat" they expect form rumblings on social media. Do they really expect Joe Bob Johnson to clearly state his intent to shoot up his school? Just because SOME people have announced their plans, not all do. We're talking a bunch of loner kids, not an organized terrorist cell. Sorry, but the response from schools was correct and not at all over the top.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol they actually thought there's a "shoot your school up" challenge? Jesus, olds, just learn how TikTok works: it's all about finding ways to thirst trap or make people laugh. Facebook is about shooting up your school.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't there be a 'Clean up trash' challenge or 'Volunteer somewhere that matters to you,' challenge?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That there is a "shoot up your schools" meme on tik tok probably tells you it's time to shut them down
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Why can't there be a 'Clean up trash' challenge or 'Volunteer somewhere that matters to you,' challenge?


Not sure if serious.

That would make Tik Tok useful and lose all it's following.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing the schools was a bad idea.  In the vast majority of cases, people who want to attack public places just do it.  And almost all internet threats are nonsense. I'm not saying to totally ignore these sort of threats - tightening security would have been sensible- but this was a baseless and costly overreaction in a world full of genuine threats.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At what point does this become a regular occurrence "for the lulz" and we get to the point of "the boy who cried wolf"?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why can't there be a 'Clean up trash' challenge or 'Volunteer somewhere that matters to you,' challenge?


You guys, I found the narc!
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That writer is sure on his high horse about "journalistic integrity" when there really never has been such a thing. Sensation sells the paper, and always has. The Pulitzer Prize is named after a man who along with Hearst started the Spanish-American war with their printed nonsense.

Everyone "knows" that Lizzie Borden stripped naked and murdered her parents with and axe. How many know that she was acquitted in court and her father was known to have enemies? Everyone "knows" that Ty Cobb was a monster, a horrible terrible man. All those stores came from a single yellow journalist named Al Stump who never once cited a source because there were no sources. He was making it up. It was sensational. The truth be damned.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I looked at a lot of FB comments on this today Ray, and a disturbing amount were along the lines of "Remember trump wanted to ban TikTok, what a genius!" peppered with "sundown Biden hasn't even done anything about this because he barely knows where he is."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: Closing the schools was a bad idea.  In the vast majority of cases, people who want to attack public places just do it.  And almost all internet threats are nonsense. I'm not saying to totally ignore these sort of threats - tightening security would have been sensible- but this was a baseless and costly overreaction in a world full of genuine threats.


Barely three weeks ago, people were blasting the school in Michigan for not searching the backpack or forcing the kid home who shot up his school. There was no direct threat in that case either, just a drawing and vague ramblings on social media.

I think the school was even sued for "not acting". Taking these new threats seriously is now overblown?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tik tok sucks run amok
 
Oysterman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Apparently we can just close everything down to prevent this!" says only nation where this would otherwise regularly happen.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: At what point does this become a regular occurrence "for the lulz" and we get to the point of "the boy who cried wolf"?


2000 or so. Maybe 06. At least in my area, there was a bomb threat once a month.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: I looked at a lot of FB comments on this today Ray,


pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i know, how can anyone in this country take a school shooting threat seriously.

you have a better chance of being struck by lightning*.

/according to some farkers
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why don't they ever have a "Getting Good Grades Challenge" or "Eat All Your Vegetables Challenge"?
Kids these days!
 
Keethera
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why can't there be a 'Clean up trash' challenge or 'Volunteer somewhere that matters to you,' challenge?


I know.... teenagers love volunteering and picking up trash!  That would be amazing popular!  I know teenagers and they are screaming for more YouTube channels with picking up trash and volunteering videos.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw on Instagram: pranks where kids use balloon popping for sound around corner and kids acts like he's been shot in front of people. Falls to the ground "dead".  (More believable a first glance than it sounds)

I couldn't even wrap my head around how shiatty that would be to the victims. One guy fainted, everyone else would run screaming. One dropped to his knees and started praying.

/Reported
 
