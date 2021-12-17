 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Local10 WPLG)   Armadillos on the Venetian causeway causing cyclists to crash. Armadillos in Miami this time of year? Bikers should watch where they're going   (local10.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Bicycle, Miami, Road, Cycling, Biscayne Bay, Traffic, South Beach, Miami-Dade County, Florida  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 11:15 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this gonna be a cyclists are assholes thread or armadillos are cute thread?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is this gonna be a cyclists are assholes thread or armadillos are cute thread?


I expect both.  Also an "armadillo Brillo" reference.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I clicked on the article fully expecting to see actual armadillos on the bridge, as well as a whole bunch of iguanas maybe. You never know in Florida what's going to show up on the road.

But no, even worse. Who thought it was a good idea to put those next to a bike lane?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Evelyn Mendal is a performance cyclist...


Ughh
 
maxheck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
By "armadillos" I assume you mean "Texas speed bumps."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is this gonna be a cyclists are assholes thread or armadillos are cute thread?


Fun Fact: some species of armadillo carry the disease leprosy!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Armadillos on the Venetian causeway
Ghosts crowd the young child's fragile egg shell mind
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Clash - Rock the Casbah (Official Video)
Youtube bJ9r8LMU9bQ
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is this gonna be a cyclists are assholes thread or armadillos are cute thread?


I Predict A Riot - Kaiser Chiefs [on screen Lyrics]
Youtube wNMZCO_uCAE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Evelyn Mendal is a performance cyclist...


Ughh


For some reason, I thought of one of those weird-ass, ten foot tall bicycles that you saw around Portland about 25 years ago.  Scary and fascinating and annoying all at once.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amarillo TX is weird
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.