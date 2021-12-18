 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(WRAL)   The Raleigh, NC area had a high of 73 degrees today, breaking the previous record high of 72 degrees... which was set on 12/17/1924   (wral.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, Precipitation, North Carolina, record-high temperatures, much of North Carolina, burn ban, Raleigh, North Carolina, Cloud, rain showers  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2021 at 12:53 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every CO2 molecule released today can potentially stay in the atmosphere for up to 100 years.

climate.govView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's the great astonishment, Subby? Of course it would be 12/17 of that year.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife wanted to get something to deice our driveway, and I told her it would take us 20 years to use it all.  Maybe I oughtta bump up that estimate a bit.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
relevant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x478]


I like the smirk on the Sarah Silverman looking girl behind him.
 
karl2025
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bet it'll be broken again within a decade.
 
bradley547
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The problem isn't that we broke that particular record. The problem is that we have been consistently been breaking ALL the records as far back as we have been keeping them. Thats a problem.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it only got to 72F here ins Christchurch, New Zealand today - but it is SUMMER
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lifeless: deice


I know this is a perfectly cromulent English word but it looks to me like it can't possibly be.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The record in FL was also broken. I don't recall the exact temperature but I'm sure it was hot.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.