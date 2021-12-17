 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(SFGate)   2024 will see the next 'Tallest Residential Building in San Francisco', unless the Millennium Tower falls into the Bay first   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, San Francisco, City, original plan, 555 California Street, Sutro Tower, 75-story tower, Salesforce Tower, Tower  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Millenium tower isn't going to fall, but I'm calling that it will be condemned.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would make it just 4 feet shorter than the Salesforce Tower, two blocks away.

So the newest trend is "not dick waving"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told cities were over and everyone left for fly over land.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Millenium tower isn't going to fall, but I'm calling that it will be condemned.


do tell as to wtf the condemnation context here is
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Lsherm: Millenium tower isn't going to fall, but I'm calling that it will be condemned.

do tell as to wtf the condemnation context here is


Its been slowly leaning/tilting/sinking since the day it was built.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]


Too soon..
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Business Times reports that approximately 164 of the tower's apartments will be designated as affordable, and the developer is currently in the process of submitting the augmented plans to the city.

Mind you they won't actually be affordable, but they will be designated as such.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SonOfSpam: The Business Times reports that approximately 164 of the tower's apartments will be designated as affordable, and the developer is currently in the process of submitting the augmented plans to the city.

Mind you they won't actually be affordable, but they will be designated as such.


Meanwhile, the government of Finland is buying up apartment buildings, renovating them, and then just giving them to homeless people with no strings attached.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: The Business Times reports that approximately 164 of the tower's apartments will be designated as affordable, and the developer is currently in the process of submitting the augmented plans to the city.

Mind you they won't actually be affordable, but they will be designated as such.


What else would you expect

In San Francisco, households earning $117,000 qualify as 'low income'
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: SonOfSpam: The Business Times reports that approximately 164 of the tower's apartments will be designated as affordable, and the developer is currently in the process of submitting the augmented plans to the city.

Mind you they won't actually be affordable, but they will be designated as such.

Meanwhile, the government of Finland is buying up apartment buildings, renovating them, and then just giving them to homeless people with no strings attached.


[body_snatchers_screach_while_pointing​.jpg]

// a good deed and idea, in seriousness
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]

Too soon..


Actually, a bit late.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Build a bunch of these things in close proximity so that if they fall during an earthquake they lean together to form a new giant structure. Then write scifi based on this premise for the next 20 years.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll put the foundation on this one down to bedrock
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Maybe they'll put the foundation on this one down to bedrock


Why start now?
 
Christian Porn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

Did you remember? We built this city on rock and roll.

Not bedrock.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What,  is the Millennium Tower full of feces or is the feces eroding the ground below? Or is San Fran just eroding in general?


"SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling the city they fell in love with is in decline"


https://www.newstribune.com/news/2021​/​dec/12/san-franciscos-vaunted-toleranc​e-dims-amid-brazen/


The epitome of American Liberalism has turned into a POS!  As it was destined to become.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: SonOfSpam: The Business Times reports that approximately 164 of the tower's apartments will be designated as affordable, and the developer is currently in the process of submitting the augmented plans to the city.

Mind you they won't actually be affordable, but they will be designated as such.

Meanwhile, the government of Finland is buying up apartment buildings, renovating them, and then just giving them to homeless people with no strings attached.


Local governments in the U.S. are buying extended stay motels to host people who've been evicted

Which is crazy b/c people who've been evicted already live there
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KCinPA: What,  is the Millennium Tower full of feces or is the feces eroding the ground below? Or is San Fran just eroding in general?


"SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling the city they fell in love with is in decline"


https://www.newstribune.com/news/2021/​dec/12/san-franciscos-vaunted-toleranc​e-dims-amid-brazen/


The epitome of American Liberalism has turned into a POS!  As it was destined to become.


A paper in Jeff City Missouri is writing about what shiatholes other cities are?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KCinPA: What,  is the Millennium Tower full of feces or is the feces eroding the ground below? Or is San Fran just eroding in general?


"SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling the city they fell in love with is in decline"


https://www.newstribune.com/news/2021/​dec/12/san-franciscos-vaunted-toleranc​e-dims-amid-brazen/


The epitome of American Liberalism has turned into a POS!  As it was destined to become.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KCinPA: What,  is the Millennium Tower full of feces or is the feces eroding the ground below? Or is San Fran just eroding in general?


"SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling the city they fell in love with is in decline"


https://www.newstribune.com/news/2021/​dec/12/san-franciscos-vaunted-toleranc​e-dims-amid-brazen/


The epitome of American Liberalism has turned into a POS!  As it was destined to become.


Bless your heart, sweetie
 
kab
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's see who the first is to take a shiat off the top of it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought SF was buried under at least a mile of....

KCinPA: What,  is the Millennium Tower full of feces or is the feces eroding the ground below? Or is San Fran just eroding in general?


"SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling the city they fell in love with is in decline"


https://www.newstribune.com/news/2021/​dec/12/san-franciscos-vaunted-toleranc​e-dims-amid-brazen/


The epitome of American Liberalism has turned into a POS!  As it was destined to become.


*shakes tiny fists of extreme impotence at KCinPA*
 
Nordolio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wonderful. With rents already beyond absurdity, another luxury high rise is just what the city needs.

More rich people to scoff at the homeless that used to afford to live here.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: That would make it just 4 feet shorter than the Salesforce Tower, two blocks away.

So the newest trend is "not dick waving"


I hope so.
It was cool a century ago with the advent of mass produced steel and to see the ingenuity of architects and the technique of the workers, but it's so lame to do it these days. Anyone should be laughing at people doing it, like people with hummers.
 
