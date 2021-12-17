 Skip to content
Amazon delivery driver: there's a tornado on the ground; I'm turning around. Amazon: deliver or die trying, pawn
    Amazon driver, mobile home, bad days, CDC's guidelines, motor vehicles  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most people do not realize that every single employee had a puppy or kitten with them.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
F@ck Amazon. That's just cold.

They'll probably just fire the dispatcher for what they said and avoid addressing the real problem.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This should open Amazon up to civil penalties and the DOJ and DOL should really pursue some significant actions against the company.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Monopolism has consequences.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like getting my orders. But who the hell is gonna get outraged over their package being delayed because there was a tornado in the area.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazon will claim they saved that driver's life keeping them away from the warehouse.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four or five years ago I got stuck NEAR a weak tornado on route 7 in Sterling, VA. When the hail started I pulled off onto a side street and hid out at a fire station that clearly used to be a bank. Even under what looked like a strong structure, I damn near shiat myself. I cannot imagine being in a car unprotected with more than 90mph winds.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The sirens are just a warning.

...he said right before the tornado tore through the warehouse.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll take it to the Supreme Court.

That guy will help.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wakes up in OZ and a bunch of Munchins are biatching about missed delivery dates.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We are well past the torches and pitchforks point for corporations running rough-shod over workers while bathing in stolen wages.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Amazon will claim they saved that driver's life keeping them away from the warehouse.


People were defending the threatening of warehouse workers in one of the other threads, saying it's safest to stay indoors anyway. Because clearly that was the motivation of the warehouse managers.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Statement soon: That dispatcher was not acting based on Amazon rules and is no longer employed with the company. At Amazon the safety of our employees is our utmost concern and we will improve dispatcher training to ensure this never happens again. Also prime is now only $69.99 for a limited time.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is the calmest replies I could imagine. There would be a lot more swearing and FU's coming out of me In that situation. Hell, in every day conversation.

/This is why I work in an auto shop and not an office. Can't hack being "professional". fark that shiat. coonts.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you lose your life, you also lose your job.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is some Victorian era level bullschitt.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dispatcher and warehouse workers don't work for Amazon. They work for a staffing company set up to shield Amazon from the consequences. I'll wager that company has $100 in its corporate account, so suing them is pointless.

Probably two or three different staffing companies involved, just to make any lawsuit much more complicated and expensive.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WHY NO ONE WANNA WORK NO MO WHYYYYYYY?!?!?!?!?!?!!?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wanebo: F@ck Amazon. That's just cold.

They'll probably just fire the dispatcher for what they said and avoid addressing the real problem.


Came here to mention that this is what the dispatcher did, it will have to be proven that this is part of the Amazon instructions or at least culture.
The latter shouldn't be hard to prove with other examples, especially from ex-employees.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: The sirens are just a warning.

...he said right before the tornado tore through the warehouse.


It's a warning that the god-damned twister is on the god-damned ground.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not defending Amazon, but geez at what point should a person say fark you and put their own safety ahead of their job?  Yes, Amazon was in the wrong here, but ultimately you are responsible for your own safety.  You can fight about getting fired or not only if you survive.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: The sirens are just a warning.

...he said right before the tornado tore through the warehouse.


"Just a warning" there's no additional step past warning apart from "Now you've been hit by the tornado!"

Everybody was stupid here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Dispatcher and warehouse workers don't work for Amazon. They work for a staffing company set up to shield Amazon from the consequences. I'll wager that company has $100 in its corporate account, so suing them is pointless.

Probably two or three different staffing companies involved, just to make any lawsuit much more complicated and expensive.


Yes, they do. Recently interviewed with them
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...okay but is my hoodie gonna arrive on time or what?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I like getting my orders. But who the hell is gonna get outraged over their package being delayed because there was a tornado in the area.


Nobody will be outraged if their package is late because of a tornado.
Nobody will shoot at a drive-thru worker if their order is wrong.
Nobody will punch a teen, minimum-wage worker for asking them to put on a mask during a pandemic.
Nobody will drive into protestors who are there protesting that their lives shouldn't be frivolously ended at the hands of the people meant to protect them.

I appreciate your empathy, you just might want to raise your head and look around a bit.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: ...okay but is my hoodie gonna arrive on time or what?


The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have done her much good to bring the truck back, considering the building got leveled. But yeah, that's just some of that stupid "We need to wait for word from corporate" BS that a lot of companies try to fall back on so they don't get in trouble for making a decision. I've seen similar crap in my working life. But I never worked for Amazon, and with the piles and piles of negative anecdotes about working for them, I can't see why anyone ever would, except out of desperation.

At my old job, when covid was declared a pandemic they took zero precautions to shield us from the general public which was unknowingly and rapidly spreading a contagion of unknown lethality. Nothing was done until the governor stepped in and shut down everything. But I was lucky in a way, because I was part of the mass layoff they did a week after the pandemic was declared. Not having to work for idiotic shiat-whistles who sit on their hands with a wait-and-see attitude in the middle of a crisis is its own reward.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My cousin just started delivery for them after Thanksgiving (their van, not his personal vehicle). Haven't heard any reports yet.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Not defending Amazon, but geez at what point should a person say fark you and put their own safety ahead of their job?  Yes, Amazon was in the wrong here, but ultimately you are responsible for your own safety.  You can fight about getting fired or not only if you survive.


You might as well ask anyone who's worked a sh*tty job why they put up with it as long as they did. Usually the answer is "I'm absolutely desperate for the money."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Not defending Amazon, but geez at what point should a person say fark you and put their own safety ahead of their job?  Yes, Amazon was in the wrong here, but ultimately you are responsible for your own safety.  You can fight about getting fired or not only if you survive.


I would always put my own safety ahead of the job. Any job. If it were me, I would've said "fark you, and your truck. I'm going home. If you want to deliver these packages, why don't you come out here and get the truck, farko? It'll be parked on the street."
 
Flashlight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The tornado hit the distribution center. The dispatcher may have saved her life.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flashlight: The tornado hit the distribution center. The dispatcher may have saved her life.


Not because the dispatcher wanted to.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The sirens are just a warning.

I've read the NWS understands this is a problem.   Many people think the watch is more severe than a warning.  The idea goes that a "watch" means you literally should be watching out for a tornado right now.

As good as modern radar has gotten, a warning means be there in 10 minutes.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: ...okay but is my hoodie gonna arrive on time or what?


Should get there faster with the tailwind.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a reasonable explanation for this, people. HQ was still running the numbers on their "dead peasant" policies.  Don't be so quick to judge, it's just math.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Exactly how much good would it do to deliver the remaining packages when it seems there's a significant risk of a tornado re-delivering them a county or two away?

/Yes, I know, they weren't specifically telling her to keep delivering, but still...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell, if a little girl can deliver a whole house...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait... does that make the tornado a porch pirate...? Because I guarantee it stole at least some packages.
 
