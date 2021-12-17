 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitch.tv) 7pm Eastern - It's a Fark Xmas Movie Night with Drew, Christine and Dill. We'll kick things off with a Caga Tio appearance on a PBS show Dill's daughter watches, and then we head down the rabbit hole
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also discovered a few surprising movies are in the public domain
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This one from 1964 is in the public domain and it's pretty awful


Santa Claus Conquers The Martians
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I already panting.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm watching this and it's very funny. Kudos Drew
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've found a ton of extra stuff for the rabbit hole - this is gonna be good
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Drew: I've found a ton of extra stuff for the rabbit hole - this is gonna be good


Cool!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm watching this and it's very funny. Kudos Drew


That's the livestream from yesterday - we'll have new stuff here in about an hour
 
