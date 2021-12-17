 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   The bathroom is out of this world   (zillow.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Flush the toilet HAL..."

"I can't do that Dave."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only thing missing is a sonic shower.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heywood Floyd would be proud to take a dump there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poop, the final frontier...
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The 3d tour thing actually works pretty well with this house.

The bathroom in question is on the third floor at the top of the curving staircase.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Somehow, it seems to be missing the three shells.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's something comforting about the orange light behind the toilet.

/Could spend hours there just reading and pooping.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is single-handedly the coolest entry in "things you build for the kid" I've ever seen
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone who chooses to live in TX is brain dead.
 
invictus2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Flush, Flush I'm in a Rush The Bowls got Soul

Hersh & Chipkin Disco Toilet
Youtube -WXYWDc6_P4
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cool but needs a few more greebles
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WE ARE THE BORG. LOWER YOUR TROUSERS, AND SURRENDER YOUR SHIAT. WE WILL ADD TOILET PAPER AFTER THE BOWEL MOVEMENT IS DONE. RESISTANCE IS FUTILE.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Perfect for changing into my...

Peter Dinklage & Gwen Stefani - Space Pants *****
Youtube SnjFQYVcL7o
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Anyone who chooses to live in TX is brain dead.


guess you'll fit right in
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It feels a bit like a bet was lost here...
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem that Out of This World to me.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, is that cybernetic guard crab?!
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a lot of money for a home that will literally be underwater in 15 years.
 
