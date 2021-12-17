 Skip to content
 
(Some Bike Riding Guy)   Not news: Man on phone while driving. News: Man in a video conference while driving. Fark: Major city's mayor in video conference with city council while driving   (bikeportland.org) divider line
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I f*cking hate this guy so f*cking much. We are worse off because he didn't crash and die.

/FOAD, Wheeler.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fit the entire city council in a car? If that ain't Portland weird, I don't know what is.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and?  it isn't like he was a police officier doing similar while writing tickets for other people.

I am amazed at mobile internet now-a-days.  To be able to sit in a moving car and have a video conversation is quite impressive.

I see kids in my son's virtual school attending class in the backseat of a car while the parent is driving somewhere.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my my mayor, then. Meh.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless he was putting on his make-up, cooking spaghetti and knitting a scarf at the same time, I fail to see how this is any worse than half of the drivers I see on the road.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my gosh, who the hell cares???
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truckers had CB, so did the taxis. No one ever accused them of not paying attention. Or being a hazard because they answered calls.

Yes, I am old.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anybody surprised? This is the same mayor who pepper-sprays lawyers he doesn't like.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Are they sure he was in a car? Sometimes he just wears the helmet.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all sound exactly like the "WONT SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN!" idiots that decried radios, car phones, navigation screens, cup holders, and ICE over the years.

Unless he drove head first into a crowd of school children, I fail to see the issue at hand.

Bunch of nanny state assholes.

What's next? Ban kids in cars since they are the leading cause of distracted driving in the US?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've used vid chat while driving. It's no different than using the phone hands free, other than others can see you, you're not looking at the screen while driving ffs.

/Also have many years of no ile CB experience. Can drive manual, talk on cb, while smoking, and eating french fries. So what?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rules for thee and not for me.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ptown pimpin
whoop whoop!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
austerity101:cool for you or I'm sorry that happened.

I  hope you don't mind, but I'm going to "cut-n-paste" the shiat outta that.
 
