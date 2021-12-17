 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Police in Virginia have identified the Shopping Cart Killer, although he appears to have killed more humans than shopping carts   (wtop.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"And it's our collective duty and responsibility to bring justice and cloture to all of our communities."

Yeah, those communities need to stop debating and take a vote already!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anthony Robinson is a terrible serial killer name. Not even a middle name?
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shopping cart killer, huh?

Let me guess he got sick and tired of being pushed around all day?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Came for Bubbles. Good work, farkers

I'll get the lights
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Anthony Robinson is a terrible serial killer name. Not even a middle name?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Anthony Robinson is a terrible serial killer name. Not even a middle name?


Anthony Eugene Robinson
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story just isn't any fun. He's killing people and transporting their corpses in shopping carts. (Personally, if I saw someone transporting a corpse in a cart, I'd be suspicious and call somebody; would hope that everyone would.) I'd hoped someone had a grudge against carts, was ramming them with their vehicle in parking lots, inadvertently hit a person--perhaps a Good Samaritan trying to protect a cart--during a tirade.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why didn't anyone tell me sleeping with rando's at motels could be this dangerous!?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta watch out for those Shopping Cart Killers, they could be affiliated with some really evil Cereal Killers:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things with his victims,"

Why are these things "unspeakable"? Can you at least pantomime them via a mine interpreter?

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: He's killing people and transporting their corpses in shopping carts. (Personally, if I saw someone transporting a corpse in a cart, I'd be suspicious and call somebody; would hope that everyone would.)


If you piled shiat on top of the body, I doubt anyone would blink an eye.  Dress like Joe Homeless Guy and just push the cart along down the street.  Improved Invisibility spell right here - no one sees random homeless folks
 
