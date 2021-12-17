 Skip to content
(CNN) Caption these two dogs
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original:
cnn.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
You're the man now, dog.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark, here comes our owner to take another stupid picture. Act like we like each other.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What do you mean "it's not creepy enough", Mr. Kubrick?
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sir! I must get both bonesies as you see Ole' Bill here has no teefers! (keep your mouf shut Bill)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Arf, she said.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh! hi honey.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We can reach that steak if I climb on your shoulders.
 
englaja
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"That photographer's leg sure looks attractive..."
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude! Close the door!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hold me, like you did by the lake on Naboo. So long ago when there was nothing but our love.
 
