 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(I Heart Radio)   95 year old man helping Santa again, making another 300 wooden toys for kids in need   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
8
    More: Sappy, World War II, NBC, Monongahela River, Ed Higinbotham, KDKA-TV, large amount of toys, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Pirates  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 7:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag also acceptable.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nobody likes those cup and ball toys.  At least he isn't making hoop and stick toys.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he's sappy, maybe don't use pine and stick to oak or cherry.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good lord, at 95(!) his guy is 100 Tom's the person I am. If I tried this I'd probably lose a finger. Or a limb! Hero tag indeed
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
100 times. I don't think Tom is a unit of measure
 
hogans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I predict another 300 kids will soon be in need... of medial attention.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd pat good money for an expertly carved wooden PS5 for my nephew. Bonus for an actual PS5 box too.

And now I can't stop laughing from imagining the scene.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The elves union, local 103 is not gonna be happy about that.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.