(I Heart Radio)   Naked Florida Man gonna Naked Florida Man   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Automobile, Pickup truck, Dodge Ram, Richard Blose, pickup truck, car dealership, Dodge, Fiat of Melbourne  
198 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 8:38 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He drove from Florida to Australia? That's pretty impressive.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He drove from Florida to Australia? That's pretty impressive.


It's even harder if you forget to roll the windows up.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's methed up.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How does Florida manage to do this every time?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What if Florida and Australia had a baby? Look out people and just run
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

