Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(I Heart Radio)   State legislature considers proposal to require national anthem to be played before professional sporting events in your favorite state   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, United States, The Star-Spangled Banner, state Senate, Mark Cuban, Texas law, professional sports teams, Sen. Joe Gruters, national anthem  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant! Let's play the National Anthem before ALL sporting events. Golf tournaments, school gym classes, sandlot ball games, kickball games in elementary schools, too.

/Only way to make Americans learn its lyrics.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enforceable. But assuming it happens, play an instrumental version at very high speed, or, like, an hour before the game technically in compliance.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is any professional sports team receiving government assistance?!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, kazoo version played at 30x speed in the bathroom it is then
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Omega Glory: Kirk's Greatest Speech
Youtube uGO-SldLrNA
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At this rate they would soon have a law to play the National Anthem before every National Anthem.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now I'm REALLY looking forward to those melting glaciers erasing that embarrassing sandbar of scum and villainy
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about 'no'.

how does 'no' grab you?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many countries do this, besides America and North Korea?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But which one?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'mma do sooo much kneeling!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Why is any professional sports team receiving government assistance?!


Have you not seen the extortion they use to get an arena built? It's like the Piranha Brothers sketch: "Nice revenue stream you've got 'ere guv'nor. Be a shame if we were to take that across the (river, state, country)."
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, if I used work resources and time to try to stage a debate over whether we need to play a Patriotic(tm) song before social events, I'd probably end up with my managers deciding I can spend my time doing something more productive. Like scrubbing toilets.

/then again, I worked in jobs where I was expected to actually contribute to the job we were supposed to be doing, not just dick around playing popularity games...
//they have an entire state to run and they can't find something more productive to do than this? You're on taxpayer money, either stop wasting all our time and money or get a different job.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Brilliant! Let's play the National Anthem before ALL sporting events. Golf tournaments, school gym classes, sandlot ball games, kickball games in elementary schools, too.

/Only way to make Americans learn its lyrics.


Gonna get real loud in that racquetball court.
 
i state your name
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for an explanation of why it is necessary to play the National Anthem prior to one specific type of commercial entertainment event (sportsball) but not any other type of commercial entertainment events (movies, plays, concerts, etc.).

Never gotten an answer no matter how many times I ask.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As always, all Republicans are irredeemable, disposable, sub-human filth.  I have no respect for any opinion they may have on any subject whatsoever.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But which one?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


staticg.sportskeeda.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we already did this in texass
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'mma do sooo much kneeling!


Gross.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MIDI file at 500 BPM
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Brilliant! Let's play the National Anthem before ALL sporting events. Golf tournaments, school gym classes, sandlot ball games, kickball games in elementary schools, too.

/Only way to make Americans learn its lyrics.


Let's wake everyone up at 7 am (in their time zone) and blast it over the tornado sirens and make sure everyone is pledging allegiance.

And, if they resist they get Nedification
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: At this rate they would soon have a law to play the National Anthem before every National Anthem.


Yo, dawg. I heard you like anthems....
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jimi Hendrix - The Star Spangled Banner [ National Anthem ] ( Live at Woodstock 1969 )
Youtube sjzZh6-h9fM
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But Florida's National Anthem is "Bawitdaba".
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: MattytheMouse: I'mma do sooo much kneeling!

Gross.


DONT KINK SHAME ME
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Not enforceable. But assuming it happens, play an instrumental version at very high speed, or, like, an hour before the game technically in compliance.


Does the law require that you actually connect the speakers?  Press play on an MP3 not connected to anything, done
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But which one?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Mandatory patriotism?  Might as well be the USSR.
 
jook
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i state your name: I'm still waiting for an explanation of why it is necessary to play the National Anthem prior to one specific type of commercial entertainment event (sportsball) but not any other type of commercial entertainment events (movies, plays, concerts, etc.).

Never gotten an answer no matter how many times I ask.


Duh. Because Jesus, obviously.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
East German National Anthem from Top Secret! (1984) (subtitled)
Youtube LxUdL0CGgOU
 
buster_v
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mandatory patriotism is what the Land of the Free is all about.

Play it before the feature at every movie theater.

Play it before every stage show.

Make it the first number at every concert.

Play it before every plane takes off.

Make people sing it before they get seated at a restaurant.

Let's not go hallway
 
Ishkur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have you ever noticed the anthem is only played before sporting events? Mass gatherings of the hoi polloi? To enforce loyalty and obedience? To condition against revolt?

You never hear it played before an opera or high society ball. Or any gathering of the upper classes.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The best pre-sport anthem I have ever heard was the 2017 Indy 500. Pence was in a convertible that did a lap around the track pre-race. The audible BOOs were deafening.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fine, but if you're going to do it, do it right...

Every verse, every time, and venues are required to provided a printed copy to every attendee. We don't want people farking up our beautiful and God-given anthem because they don't know the words.

/And Democrats should propose the same requirement to open every day of every legislative session.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But to save time, they'll be cutting the line

"O'er the Land of the Free"
 
scanman61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Why is any professional sports team receiving government assistance?!


Because rich team owners can afford lobbyists.

When do you think the last time a sports team paid for a stadium was?
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forcing people to be artificially reverent about something makes it impossible for people to be genuinely reverent about it. 

The more you force that awful song on us, the less impact it has.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Peter von Nostrand: MattytheMouse: I'mma do sooo much kneeling!

Gross.

DONT KINK SHAME ME


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think we should just be glad they still feel enough loyalty to the USA to choose the US National Anthem. There's a large faction that wants to secede or otherwise destroy the country and start over.
 
henryhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's add the Pledge of Allegiance.  (Pre-1954 version.)
And "Onward Christian Soldiers".
Plus the Notre Dame "Victory March".
Oh, and "Stars and Stripes Forever".
Liberals, of course, will also need "This Land is Your Land".

Why bother with the event anyway when we have so much patriotism to share?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Start with the third verse.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Peter von Nostrand: MattytheMouse: I'mma do sooo much kneeling!

Gross.

DONT KINK SHAME ME


Would that even be possible?
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Now I'm REALLY looking forward to those melting glaciers erasing that embarrassing sandbar of scum and villainy


Oh gawd, no! Georgia is bad enopugh as it is. We don't need displaced Floridian's here too
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So what's to stop a venue from playing the anthem very quietly? Very quickly? In unrecognizable or parodical forms? How does one define what does and does not qualify as the national anthem?
 
pacified
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vapid performative virtue signaling from the GOP? Well I never!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: You know, if I used work resources and time to try to stage a debate over whether we need to play a Patriotic(tm) song before social events, I'd probably end up with my managers deciding I can spend my time doing something more productive. Like scrubbing toilets.

/then again, I worked in jobs where I was expected to actually contribute to the job we were supposed to be doing, not just dick around playing popularity games...
//they have an entire state to run and they can't find something more productive to do than this? You're on taxpayer money, either stop wasting all our time and money or get a different job.


Doing nothing while the bankers rack stacks is doing everything.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Why is any professional sports team receiving government assistance?!


Lots of teams receive assistance for their stadiums/arenas, though most are from the municipality they are in, not the state.
It is welfare for the Rich, you don't qualify.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: Ghost Roach: Now I'm REALLY looking forward to those melting glaciers erasing that embarrassing sandbar of scum and villainy

Oh gawd, no! Georgia is bad enopugh as it is. We don't need displaced Floridian's here too


Build your sea wall now
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With just a few more words they could require the Florida anthem to be played in all 50 states and Canada. That'd show them.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Brilliant! Let's play the National Anthem before ALL sporting events. Golf tournaments, school gym classes, sandlot ball games, kickball games in elementary schools, too.

/Only way to make Americans learn its lyrics.


Are you high right now?
 
