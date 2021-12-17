 Skip to content
(Chron)   Former San Marcos mayor reunited with pet tortoise that was missing for 38 days. No word if it was found 380 feet away   (chron.com) divider line
    More: Silly, San Antonio Express-News, American films, local river activist Ben Kvanli, English-language films, Guerrero's Instagram, familiar face, next cold front, South American tortoise  
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2017s Lucky is going to need to be rebooted
 
dallylamma
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Slow News day
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Slow News day


Very slow
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dallylamma: Slow News day

Very slow


Oh so slow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
