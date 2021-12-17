 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   New York State shatters COVID single-day case record with more than 21,000   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the number of vaxxed hospitalization double? No, so who cares. As long as the the number of vaccinated people requiring hospitalization stays at a miniscule number it doesn't matter. It is impossible to fix stupid and the voluntary unvaccinated are just stupid and the US is better off with them not around or in crippling medical debt.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January is going to be such a clusterfu*ck.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: January is going to be such a clusterfu*ck.


It won't be really bad for good and decent people in states run by sane and rational people. Now kids in states run by openly evil republicans trying to kill people and punishing schools and businesses for trying to limit harm it will take on a hellscape quality. But that is exactly what republicans want anyway. A vote for a republican is a vote for evil and death.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a few outcomes here.

All of them involve high positive numbers. Hopefully some of them involve low hospital and death numbers.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am to apathy at this point. I can go out and eat and drink in Denver without a mask because I am vaxxed and boosted. People that don't care about themselves, their children and humanity in general by being voluntary unvaccinated are not worth a thought anymore beyond they are still trying to kill good and decent people by allowing mutations to occur at a far higher number than would occur with vaccination. I have even encouraged people I know working in ICUs to take vacations for a few weeks to months or quit to regain sanity.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah. I hear you.
Me too, except the go out and eat/drink part - because I can still spread it to the folks I still have close contact with and I'd have a hard time getting over spreading this to someone who, while vaccinated, might not fare so well with a breakthrough case.

But yeah. I hear you.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know more than a few people that work in critical care and they were mentally exhausted last year and now are at breaking point.  I am not going link the study (don't feel like looking it up) but on average a person serving in active combat zone for 78 days straight will start to have mental health issues. The Docs ,RNs and RTs in some locations are going on close to 2 years of similar stress and trauma exposure.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't doubt it.
But Americans have moved on from caring about that because we have a compassion problem in this country coupled with an attention span problem and there's even a little rejection of the concept of the 'common good' as a zesty side dish.

So I try to stay focused and cautious. I don't want to add to their already unreasonable burden by being a vector.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
yeah, it's getting to stay the fark home time here even though my county is doing better than most

got my booster yesterday though
 
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Had work / social events in NYC last week. Brought folks up from Costa Rica and across from London to get together, team build, go out for drinks.

Got the email Tuesday that I'd been in close contact. Got a PCR test that morning, turned out negative.

All the cases in NY were Costa Ricans who'd either got AZ or J&J, and all cases were, as we've been reading about everywhere, mild. A friend of mine who was double vaccinated got it from his kid in day care, and lost his sense of taste for a day. No other symptoms, and would not have even got tested if it weren't for the day care.

My sister in law is in pharma, and she hypothesizes that a contagious mild variant like Omi is what can kill this epidemic faster than mass immunizations.

So I don't want to minimize this, but the high numbers come with a pretty bright silver lining.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the US the Republican party is at fault for every Covid grave. Your orange god called it a hoax. Refused to do anything helpful. Blamed everyone else for the problem. Pushed the anti-science narrative.

The Republican party owns this entire mess.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lock NYC the fark down.  Weld people into their homes.  Have biden nuke the place if they can't be contained.  NYC is a blue stronghold, this shouldn't be happening.  It is obvious some skin jobs have infiltrated and are spreading the bioweapon.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

If the hospital is full of unvaxxed and there's no room and you get hit by a bus, it's an issue.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hospitalizations trail infections by a few weeks. Be patient, that is ave of hospitalizations is probably coming.

God help the doctors and nurses who have deal with yet another surge. Those people are probably way past their breaking point.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So many unvaccinated losing their sense of taste and smell. It's a good thing smell isn't tied to anything important like memory
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is almost like all these supposedly "science" based mandates on masks, social distancing, and vaccinations have minimal if any effect on the positive case counts...

Give up your civil liberties and you still have the same outcome as everywhere else, just in a more miserable existence...
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

K
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You're so cool.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

So we're back to pretending that almost all covid mandates in the US were inherently ineffective rather than half-assed and sabotaged, huh.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

No it really isn't. Voting for a candidate that demonizes anyone with a different take THAT is a problem. We've lost the art of diplomacy and compromise.  Demonizing the other side is exactly how we will destroy our own democracy.  But January is going to be exactly as described no matter where you live. I believed Republicans were actively trying to kill us too. I now realize it's patriotism and stupidity that drives them. Many believe if we just ignore Covid it'll go away. The press is hyping it so that's why it seems so bad. Like I said, stupidity.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I don't doubt it.
But Americans have moved on from caring about that because we have a compassion problem in this country coupled with an attention span problem and there's even a little rejection of the concept of the 'common good' as a zesty side dish.

So I try to stay focused and cautious. I don't want to add to their already unreasonable burden by being a vector.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.

Why did we expect people to be OK with taking away all of their fun activities in the name of ending a pandemic while still forcing them to work? As though working, especially those in unnecessary yet still public-facing jobs, doesn't also prolong the pandemic?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Government: "We need to take this pandemic seriously!"
Also government: "Get those kids back into schools or so help me."
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We're about two years into this. Rebutting these stupid points does nothing any more, despite the fact that there are piles and piles of scientific papers proving the benefits of everything you mentioned.

So, I'm just going to call you a troll and/or an idiot and leave it at that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2 week avg NY cases? 4,000

2 week avg NY deaths? 11

11/4,000 = .00275 or 0.275% - yes just above one quarter of one percent.

That's 1/10th of COVID's highest estimate case fatality rate of 3%.

Fear porn. 24/7. Shut down everything.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I feel like Fark needs a BOO button when we want to tell people that their opinion, which drove their earlier actions, contributed to - made unavoidable - the evidence they're now using to say the initial precautions were a waste of time or an infringement of their rights.

I realize that does not fit well on a button - hence the suggestion of 'Boo'
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought COVID was going to go away like a miracle sometime before Easter 2020.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: In the US the Republican party is at fault for every Covid grave.


I still blame China. Granted the GOP didn't help once it got here, but China started this whole goddamned mess.

I think we should return the favor by flying a plane over their government offices and drop a nice amount of Anthrax and then when they come running out of their offices, mowing them down with machine guns and then release the vultures.*

I know my views aren't popular, but this isn't a popularity contest either.

* a la Monty Python
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For that 21,000+, how many people were tested that day? 250K 300K 350K? The percentage of positives/tested is more important than just the # of positives.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You should realize the problem with that is that those dumbasses are gonna clog up ICUs as a result of their """""personal""""" choices.

Personally I think the state should set up hospices to deal with their bullshiat since you can't fix stupid and denying treatment wouldn't be good for the economy, let alone insanely immoral and unethical. We'll just send the unvaccinated the bill for the whole endeavor.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

What's more important is the number of deaths. 2 week average. 11. In the whole state of NY.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Wyoming only had 119.  Fail, New York!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Charming.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're.

Farked.

Unless its actually true the symptoms are consistently mild.  I'm very skeptical.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Opening field hospitals just for the unvaxxed with covid would really reduce the stress on hospital workers and allow life saving care for good and decent people. Stop admitting the unvaxxed to brick and mortar hospitals once they reach 85% capacity in the ICU so people that are in accident or have heart attack etc can live.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

China deserves a share of the blame for their early efforts to sweep it under the rug, and for their weak enforcement of regulations regarding live animal markets (a plausible, but not confirmed, location for the initial spillover). However they also deserve credit for getting the virus under control and figuring out a way for their citizens to get back to normal and live with the virus (by keeping it outside their borders and coming down like a ton of bricks on any cases which slip through).

Mother Nature started the whole goddamned mess.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

...and that right there is why we have an uptick in hate crimes against Asians in the US right now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You have to time-shift the curve by about 3 weeks if you want to compare cases to deaths.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uh, New York state is run by a Democrat.

It's going to be a shiatshow all around, but states run by the GOP are going to have it worse.
 
xtalman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only the beginning for the US.  Cases keep rising all over.  Even though Omicron looks mild it still is going to cause a big farking problem.

/Vacced but still wear a mask since it appears they missed the mark on the flu this year.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Or have the unvaxxed jump into the ocean with rocks in their pockets.  They are dead weight on society.  I got vaxxd, why should the unvaxxed get ANY health care.  Get vaccinated, problem solved.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Here in Illinois, they would get down on their knees and thank Odin for such a low average. I just calculated the 14 day average here and it's 41/day. And even with that death rate, the ICU bed usage for COVID patients keeps going up and up and the number of open ICU beds keep getting lower and lower.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mother Nature started the whole goddamned mess.


I'm staying away from you, you don't Fark with Mother Nature.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kubo: Rebutting these stupid points does nothing any more, despite the fact that there are piles and piles of scientific papers proving the benefits of everything you mentioned.


Then why the fark isn't it working?  What is it going to take to even get you to consider that what we're told to do isn't working?  Or do you want to keep doing the same thing despite it failing every time?  Time to come up with a new plan.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Deaths trail infections by a month or more.

NY is also heavily vaccinated, and had low spread for a long time because people mask up here and take things seriously. Something this contagious in a place where no one takes precautions and people aren't vaccinated is going to be very bad.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: I thought COVID was going to go away like a miracle sometime before Easter 2020.


2 weeks to flatten the curve!
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

When has New York State had a two week daily death average of 11? Please tell us where you got that information.
 
