Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(MSN) Over 3 million people have signed a petition demanding to commute the 110-year jail sentence handed down to the truck driver who said he lost control of his brakes in a fiery Colorado crash that left four dead
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think he should be punished for reckless driving as it appeared he had other options. But that sentence is ridiculous never mind that he was being charged with assault and attempted assault.

More ridiculous that the jury convicted him on all those counts.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: I think he should be punished for reckless driving as it appeared he had other options. But that sentence is ridiculous never mind that he was being charged with assault and attempted assault.

More ridiculous that the jury convicted him on all those counts.


I agree. He was a 23 year old truck driver who made a series of poor decisions in a panic situation, but at no point did it sound like he was doing anything intentional. He was just stupid:

https://www.9news.com/article/news/cr​i​me/closing-arguments-fiery-crash-trial​/73-f7f0b83b-9905-4b59-85b7-386281a274​d1
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mandatory minimums are cruel
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Governor Jared Police?

Now we go go Lt. Gov Tazer for comment

/News Editor has gone the way of the buggy whip maker
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
tristatesecured.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did he try being rich, getting drunk before causing the accident and blaming affluenza for it?
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oooohhhh.....a petition!!!!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would sign that petition. Does he deserve to go to jail for the crash? Absolutely. Does he deserve 110 years? Not by a long shot. He was someone who got in over his head, made a series of *really* stupid decisions, which resulted in a horrible, and ultimately preventable, accident. But he also seems genuinely remorseful for what he did, and has fully owned up to his responsibility for the crash.

I'd say he deserves 7 years, maybe 10. But 110 years, the kind of sentence you might expect for a serial killer? That's absolutely absurd.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have no problem with this guy serving a short jail sentence.  He was criminally negligent and his company should be sued into oblivion for hiring an incompetent who didn't know enough English. But the sentence is ridiculous, especially the assault charges.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I dunno, I don't think getting a bargain discount 4 for 1 type sentencing deal is appropriate when it comes to killing people.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember this incident. Reports were he'd been driving crazy / poorly / aggressively before the incident, then finally plowed into the cars. I don't know if NHTSA or insurance companies can confirm the brake failure component, or what causes brake failure in a semi. But I remember thinking, this sounds just like any other incident of mass murder, except this guy got the killing demon while behind the wheel of a truck.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zeaper12: The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.


And we have the dumbest post of the night.
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Over-charged by a DA who should be fired. Convicted by a jury of hateful idiots. Demonized by a media looking for a story.
America.
 
Thrag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, the cruel rain and the wind.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From the article: "A jury in October found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 27 counts, including four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of assault in the first degree and 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree."

They saw the evidence, not ONLY the defense and media spin.
 
Thrag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In case my last post was obscure even for fark.
Bob Dylan 1963 - Percy's Song
Youtube 9vixJn4Kemg
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: I don't know if NHTSA or insurance companies can confirm the brake failure component, or what causes brake failure in a semi.


Overheating.  That's what causes brake failure in a semi.  Usually caused by the driver igoring all of the signs telling you to use a lower gear and Jake brake to control speed and rushing down the mountain because you get paid by the load.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"No one but the trucking company ... should be held accountable for this accident," the petition adds. "This tragic accident wasn't done with intent, it wasn't a criminal act, it was an accident."

He drove past multiple runaway truck ramps. Someone who makes "big oopsies" like that should be locked up for the safety of everyone else. The inconsistency of the sentence length aside.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klyukva: "No one but the trucking company ... should be held accountable for this accident," the petition adds. "This tragic accident wasn't done with intent, it wasn't a criminal act, it was an accident."

He drove past multiple runaway truck ramps. Someone who makes "big oopsies" like that should be locked up for the safety of everyone else. The inconsistency of the sentence length aside.


Truckers are homicidal in that area.  They will run you off the road if you happen to be in the lane they want to be in.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zeaper12: The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.


Who Smarted this comment? What the hell is wrong with you?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess the truck driver shortage is getting pretty serious then
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: zeaper12: The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.

Who Smarted this comment? What the hell is wrong with you?


Try not to be the smart/funny police. People do this and it's dumb.

Ignore it for thy own sanity.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

powhound: austerity101: zeaper12: The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.

Who Smarted this comment? What the hell is wrong with you?

Try not to be the smart/funny police. People do this and it's dumb.

Ignore it for thy own sanity.


I'm still as sane as I was--I just find it baffling that several people were like "Yeah, this one's making a good argument." No policing happening here, and any of those people are free to respond.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: I would sign that petition. Does he deserve to go to jail for the crash? Absolutely. Does he deserve 110 years? Not by a long shot. He was someone who got in over his head, made a series of *really* stupid decisions, which resulted in a horrible, and ultimately preventable, accident. But he also seems genuinely remorseful for what he did, and has fully owned up to his responsibility for the crash.

I'd say he deserves 7 years, maybe 10. But 110 years, the kind of sentence you might expect for a serial killer? That's absolutely absurd.


I don't have enough info to decide if he was ignorant or negligent...or both. But yeah, woulda expected 5-10 years if it was leaning more towards negligence.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeaper12: The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.


The fact that he had no intention changes everything.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WillJM8528: zeaper12: The guy caused several deaths, just because he had no intentions won't change that. To me it's no different than when a drunk kills, the drunk had no intention either.

The fact that he had no intention changes everything.


From the charges he was convicted on, it sounds like they found evidence of some level of intent.

I'll back up a truck driver all day long, spent years managing them and being the voice of reason between them and upper management. But there are problem drivers out there, and a small percentage of those may be right on the edge and nobody knows until they do something stupid and destructive.
 
