(UPI)   I'll see your bear cub attacking a Rudolph decoration and up it with a real deer attacting a Rudolph decoration   (upi.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Yeah, no... attacked once, but it's one of those moronic videos where it's just one clip repeated over and over.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Yeah, no... attacked once, but it's one of those moronic videos where it's just one clip repeated over and over.


TFA:
...first repurposed the 3D archery target ... about 5 years ago, and they quickly discovered local deer apparently couldn't tell the difference.

"Every year a buck in the area attacks him or hits and knocks him over and breaks him," Chmelyk told CBC News.

Yes, the video is of the same attack, but it's been attacked each year.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More bullying of Rudolph by other reindeer. Sad!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: More bullying of Rudolph by other reindeer. Sad!


Fuq those red nosed sumbishes! They cheat at reindeer games
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: fatassbastard: Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Yeah, no... attacked once, but it's one of those moronic videos where it's just one clip repeated over and over.

TFA:
...first repurposed the 3D archery target ... about 5 years ago, and they quickly discovered local deer apparently couldn't tell the difference.

"Every year a buck in the area attacks him or hits and knocks him over and breaks him," Chmelyk told CBC News.

Yes, the video is of the same attack, but it's been attacked each year.


And it still hasn't learned its lesson.
 
invictus2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At it least it didn't hump it
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe he was jealous because of the snow on his red nose.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: fatassbastard: Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Yeah, no... attacked once, but it's one of those moronic videos where it's just one clip repeated over and over.

TFA:
...first repurposed the 3D archery target ... about 5 years ago, and they quickly discovered local deer apparently couldn't tell the difference.

"Every year a buck in the area attacks him or hits and knocks him over and breaks him," Chmelyk told CBC News.

Yes, the video is of the same attack, but it's been attacked each year.


What, you actually expect me to read TFA?!?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"He's dead, Jim."

Local Wildlife Continues Campaign of Harassment and Vandalism Toward Area Family
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Attacting... not even once.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that's a massive attact.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deer are red-green color blind, I guess ask a human who is what they'd see
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like how the deer runs off after the attack like things went sideways.  It's like he knows something ain't right since it didn't fight back. Or it's, "I didn't mean to kill him!"
 
