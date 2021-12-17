 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Expect riots in Ireland after 8PM on Monday ...when all pubs and restaurants are due to close because of the Omicron spread
    More: Scary  
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
<shudder> 
The collective hangover heard roun' the world...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd be buying up supply and not wasting my time hanging out with thirsty people.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you can't get drunk in Ireland even with the pubs closed, you should be ashamed of yourself.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'd be buying up supply and not wasting my time hanging out with thirsty

^and infectious^ people.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No riots if you're passed out drunk AF, on the sidewalk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And meanwhile, the USA is going full speed ahead.  I guess since it is mostly killing garbage people from the GQP, it doesn't matter, but I still don't like untimely deaths.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I imagine this will lead to something close to our TP shortage, but with the hospitals having to deal with an incoming wave of people suffering from DTs.
 
Greylight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Listen to the experts and make a localized decision.  Sounds to me like they are doing this right!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You fools! Alcohol kills viruses!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And meanwhile, the USA is going full speed ahead.  I guess since it is mostly killing garbage people from the GQP, it doesn't matter, but I still don't like untimely deaths.


NYC is in the beginning of a serious upswing, and, quite frankly, it doesn't look good.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The pubs aren't shutting down for weeks/months starting Monday at 8. They are just going to start closing at 8 on Monday. No ones getting the DT's or having to hoard anything.

It's a stupid rule. You can get COVID from being with someone less than one minute. Doesn't matter whether the pub closes at 8, 9, 10, 11, etc.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whattttt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: The pubs aren't shutting down for weeks/months starting Monday at 8. They are just going to start closing at 8 on Monday. No ones getting the DT's or having to hoard anything.

It's a stupid rule. You can get COVID from being with someone less than one minute. Doesn't matter whether the pub closes at 8, 9, 10, 11, etc.


It all helps and the absolute stay home thang is not going to work more than people will support as sad as it is to say that.  If we accept that what hour do you think they should shut down?
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Closing at 8 just means getting drunk earlier in the day.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Colleagues over there requested to log out early today so they could stock up on liquor. The Big Boss approved early leave for them.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What has changed exactly in the last 3-6 months?

Fark user imageView Full Size


November had way more deaths, but bars were open.

Please, Fark educate me.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: What has changed exactly in the last 3-6 months?

[Fark user image image 425x521]

November had way more deaths, but bars were open.

Please, Fark educate me.


unfortunatelt your student grants ran out and you've used up all of your student loans, so you're either gonna have to find some more dough fast, or buy some books and educate yourself.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: ColonelCathcart: What has changed exactly in the last 3-6 months?

[Fark user image image 425x521]

November had way more deaths, but bars were open.

Please, Fark educate me.

unfortunatelt your student grants ran out and you've used up all of your student loans, so you're either gonna have to find some more dough fast, or buy some books and educate yourself.


I'm looking at numbers, across South Africa, UK, and NYC. No meaningful increase in deaths.

Yet there is panic. Please, Fark Libs, tell me why I'm wrong.
 
