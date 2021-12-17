 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter) National Ugly Sweater Day just brings out the worst in some states
    Amusing  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DC and NYC to PA and NJ: you both only exist to collect tolls from people driving between us.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to win any ugly sweater competition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheeeet. I was walking to the store the other day and almost go hit by three cars crossing the same street at the same time.

Of course it was my fault that none of them knew that you have to use a your directional signal in a traffic circle.

And just a few hours ago I stopped a boy from thinking his green light was the almighty. Same intersection. The car stopped. But it was close.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least people in PA can figure out how to pump their own gas without setting themselves on fire.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: At least people in PA can figure out how to pump their own gas without setting themselves on fire.


Link.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting a kick, etc etc
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's pretty farking rich coming from Jersey.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In central PA, the most aggressive jackasses driving poorly invariably have NJ plates. Maybe that's how you have to drive there, but why bring your tawdry traffic skills with you when you travel?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Merry Pridesmas!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You should see drivers with AZ plates in San Diego. Sometimes I want to run them off the road just out of spite. Also hilarious when they try to drive on the beach.
 
