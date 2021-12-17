 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   A Christmas present for (and from) Fark's favourite bridge   (youtube.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate it's famous enough that we're going to have companies driving under there on purpose in trucks with prominent advertising on them
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the old bridge. This new bridge is just so dull and boring.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm the asshole but shouldn't bridges accomodate the traffic that they routinely get instead of being an inch too short?  In that video i'm not sure how the driver was supposed to read the signs while taking what looks like a legal turn.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imma gunna gues,....that thee are signs on that road before the turn that warns you...jusss a gesss
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've never seen a farker so drunk they slurr the words they're writing.... until now.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comes up every time this bridge gets posted.  They can't lower the road since there are ancient sewer pipes below and there's no reason for the railroad to pay to regrade a huge amount of track and build a new bridge.  There are other crossings nearby that are fine.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

you must be new here
i was going for the stupid at the ends, and smart in the middle.so,
stupid, there is no way that there is not a sign on the other road, back to stupid.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

And you failed across the board, while trying to play the inside joke when the inside group consists of you. Good luck with that.
 
Oak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, you have.  I might very well have been one of them.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

That's just when I created an account. I lurked a long time before that.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Which is more time you would have seen plenty of fark posts. You drunk too?
 
