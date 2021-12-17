 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Southwest CEO Wednesday: There is no need for masks on airplanes. Today: Southwest CEO has COVID   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he considered installing more HEPA filter in his ass?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
did he contract it while on a plane?  derp.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Excellent. Now DIE from it, you willfully ignorant motherf*cker.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're not a doctor Mr. CEO?

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time to STFU
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Praying.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mr. Play-It-Safe was afraid to fly
He packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbye
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does he...wanna get away?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't mandate passengers using SW masks and selling them for $20.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
no reason for him.  there is no way he isn't flying on the corporate jet.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he flies the corporate Lear jet.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd just like to say that there is a MASSIVE covid outbreak in NYC. A city that mandated vaccines. A city with the highest vaccinated rate in the country. A city that never ended mask outbreaks. A city that requires a vaccine pass to get a seat in restaurants or movie theatres. A city that requires masks on public transport, taxis, and Ubers.

Guys, I hate to break it to you, but if it cannot even be controlled in NYC, what chance do the rest of us have?

More frontpage COVID news, more business closures, more fear without data.
Youtube 09uqBkXDKMY
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Mr. Play-It-Safe was afraid to fly
He packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbye


He waited his whole damn life
To take that flight
And as the nurses inserted the breathing tube
He thought "well, isn't this *cough wheez nice*"
Isn't it ironic?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if he does fly if he'll use a different airline other than his own.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm diseasing, on a jet plane, don't know when I'll disease again. Mock me, die from me, scold me like I just never will know...
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I'd just like to say that there is a MASSIVE covid outbreak in NYC. A city that mandated vaccines. A city with the highest vaccinated rate in the country. A city that never ended mask outbreaks. A city that requires a vaccine pass to get a seat in restaurants or movie theatres. A city that requires masks on public transport, taxis, and Ubers.

Guys, I hate to break it to you, but if it cannot even be controlled in NYC, what chance do the rest of us have?

[YouTube video: More frontpage COVID news, more business closures, more fear without data.]


Same. 797 cases reported in Hawaii today. That's basically the peak 7 day average for out delta wave.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.


Exactly  . Jfc. Why is that even an issue. Fml.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.


This. All of this.
 
oldfool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For something that doesn't exist, karma sure is working a lot of overtime.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: no reason for him.  there is no way he isn't flying on the corporate jet.


Staffed with a rotating crew that also works on the public flights.

What could go wrong?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know why, but this made me laugh so hard.

He'll probably be fine, though, having access to the finest antiretrovirals, interferons, horse dewormer pastes, etc. available to the moneyed class.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.


no flack here, just fook yeah to all that.

Consider this one.

When you are in a  restaurant and see the kitchen cooks working.
Whihc one seems better:
People in the kitchen, cooking your food, with no face masks to keep their spittle to themselves
or does it somehow look like maybe it was of course that way all along, why would we want people cooking food for othes without a common surgical mask that's for the exact same purpose, keeping your spittle to yourself.

like how was that not always a thing, and we only cared about hair nets?
I'm going with that we can see the hair in our foo0d, but not the spittle particulates.
Ignorance is so truelove blissfully free of such thoughts or observations.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 400x399]


Do the carpets match the drapes?
Lets fark around and find out.
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.


I talk to anyone that will listen about how colds, flu, TB and other airborne diseases are down since most of us took to wearing masks in public.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: ... what chance do the rest of us have?


Well, the chances are better with masks and vaccinations - just as they've always been.  It's not perfect, it's not even good, it's just better.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 400x399]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Regardless of precautions, we are likely doomed to be infected this winter. So make sure you are vaccinated/boostered so at least you minimize the risk of significant symptoms/hospitalizations.  It is all we can do at this point.  Masks or not, it will happen.  Arguably, the sooner it comes, the sooner we can move on and hopefully the highish vaccination rate and milder symptoms with Omicron reduces the impact on hospitals.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.


In all seriousness, I love them. Working in a hospital, I pick up every bug there is. I haven't been sick in two years (knock on wood) - and I like it
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I'd just like to say that there is a MASSIVE covid outbreak in NYC. A city that mandated vaccines. A city with the highest vaccinated rate in the country. A city that never ended mask outbreaks. A city that requires a vaccine pass to get a seat in restaurants or movie theatres. A city that requires masks on public transport, taxis, and Ubers.

Guys, I hate to break it to you, but if it cannot even be controlled in NYC, what chance do the rest of us have?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/09uqBkXD​KMY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Imagine how bad it would be without all that stuff. Based on the number of people that died from the flu last year (a couple hundred instead of 10s of thousands), it is quite effective. It just turns out COVID is really farking contagious.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, that's some amazingly bad timing.  Of course, there's no indication he got covid from an airplane, but still, horrible optics at the very least.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thedumbone: 137 Is An Excellent Time: ... what chance do the rest of us have?

Well, the chances are better with masks and vaccinations - just as they've always been.  It's not perfect, it's not even good, it's just better.


Good is the enemy of perfect!  Good must be destroyed!
 
aremmes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A city that never ended mask outbreaks.


The masks are breaking out, man! They're out of control!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: thedumbone: 137 Is An Excellent Time: ... what chance do the rest of us have?

Well, the chances are better with masks and vaccinations - just as they've always been.  It's not perfect, it's not even good, it's just better.

Good is the enemy of perfect!  Good must be destroyed!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I'd just like to say that there is a MASSIVE covid outbreak in NYC. A city that mandated vaccines. A city with the highest vaccinated rate in the country. A city that never ended mask outbreaks. A city that requires a vaccine pass to get a seat in restaurants or movie theatres. A city that requires masks on public transport, taxis, and Ubers.

Guys, I hate to break it to you, but if it cannot even be controlled in NYC, what chance do the rest of us have?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/09uqBkXD​KMY]


Omicron appears to be very contagious.  Let's just hope it also mostly/completely does not cause serious illness, as initial reports indicate.  If so, it might actually be the solution to everything-it forces all the other variants out and becomes something close to a common cold.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get this is Fark where the use of logic is frowned upon; but did he get it on an airplane where he was unmasked? Does his testimony about the effectiveness of masking on an airplane mean he doesn't mask in his personal life? Did he wear a mask and get a vaccine but still get COVID? Of course none of you know.

But again, this is Fark where the vast majority of people are rooting for COVID, and if people you don't like, such as the CEO of a major corporation get it, you get aroused at the thought.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: tom baker's scarf: no reason for him.  there is no way he isn't flying on the corporate jet.

Staffed with a rotating crew that also works on the public flights.

What could go wrong?


no no no.  that crew is dedicated to the corporate fleet.  that way the get only the best pilots and best looking stews.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I'd just like to say that there is a MASSIVE covid outbreak in NYC. A city that mandated vaccines. A city with the highest vaccinated rate in the country. A city that never ended mask outbreaks. A city that requires a vaccine pass to get a seat in restaurants or movie theatres. A city that requires masks on public transport, taxis, and Ubers.

Guys, I hate to break it to you, but if it cannot even be controlled in NYC, what chance do the rest of us have?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/09uqBkXD​KMY]


Downvoted for posting Louis 'I'm not a right winger, I just parrot all their talking points'
 
JAYoung
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now that we know his position on medical science, what's his take on aviation science?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's right. But keep up the panic Farkers.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I get this is Fark where the use of logic is frowned upon; but did he get it on an airplane where he was unmasked? Does his testimony about the effectiveness of masking on an airplane mean he doesn't mask in his personal life? Did he wear a mask and get a vaccine but still get COVID? Of course none of you know.

But again, this is Fark where the vast majority of people are rooting for COVID, and if people you don't like, such as the CEO of a major corporation get it, you get aroused at the thought.


He caught covid from the unmasked Citation crew.  When he flies, he's the only passenger on the plane, so there's no need for a mask.  So no hypocrisy.  Just the usual "well, why don't the poors buy more money?".
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Regardless of precautions, we are likely doomed to be infected this winter. So make sure you are vaccinated/boostered so at least you minimize the risk of significant symptoms/hospitalizations.  It is all we can do at this point.  Masks or not, it will happen.  Arguably, the sooner it comes, the sooner we can move on and hopefully the highish vaccination rate and milder symptoms with Omicron reduces the impact on hospitals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: this is Fark where the vast majority of people are rooting for COVID


Some people on Fark want to put forest fires out, but I'm all for them burning through the unvaxxed wood.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I get this is Fark where the use of logic is frowned upon; but did he get it on an airplane where he was unmasked? Does his testimony about the effectiveness of masking on an airplane mean he doesn't mask in his personal life? Did he wear a mask and get a vaccine but still get COVID? Of course none of you know.

But again, this is Fark where the vast majority of people are rooting for COVID, and if people you don't like, such as the CEO of a major corporation get it, you get aroused at the thought.

He caught covid from the unmasked Citation crew.  When he flies, he's the only passenger on the plane, so there's no need for a mask.  So no hypocrisy.  Just the usual "well, why don't the poors buy more money?".


Sure he did. Also I'm 100% sure the CEO of a major airline is traveling alone, not with an assistant or two. Nope; totally alone.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People are farking gross. I'll get shiat for this but masks should stay the norm on public transit and healthcare facilities even after covid. They help with more than just that.


I'm considering making my nephews wear masks until they're teenagers.

/farking petri dishes with legs.
 
