(The Daily Beast)   South Africa, ground zero for Omicron is already past its peak for the Covid variant   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, so now we can stop constantly having threads about this.  Right guys?  Guys?
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because it was never ground zero. S.A. just has a fantastic genetics program due to fighting HIV for years. They found it first, not got it first.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's encouraging news, but there are estimates that SA's population has probably had a previous infection rate of 70 - 80%.  Also, they are a lot younger than us; average age is about 27.

So while some cautious optimism is warranted, the effects on our under-vaccinated and aged population could be a real wallop if we aren't prepared for it.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: That's because it was never ground zero. S.A. just has a fantastic genetics program due to fighting HIV for years. They found it first, not got it first.


Maybe. This could be a case like the Spanish flu where the country that had the ability to report on it got stuck with the blame.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Waiting for unironic "see, it's burning itself out" comments while ignoring the fact that the pandemic is still going on...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well this is gonna bum out the panic addicts here.   I look forward to the 'OMG PANIC' farkers now taking a long view with a more nuanced, 'let's see what the data shows over the next few weeks shall we?'
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NEW TOYS FOR CHRISTMAS!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once again, everyone is stupid but me.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This Daily Beast article is all the evidence I need...I shall now return to pursuing my passion of licking unconscious hobos.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dang. Well, we still have half the Greek alphabet to really nail that magical sweet spot of highly infectious and deadly, so keep your chin up!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Modelling suggests rapid spread of Omicron in England but same severity as Delta

A clear answer would be nice.
 
special20
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wake me up when the 'omniscient' strain gets here.
Never mind, it should already know to wake me up.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They started with 80% antibodies thanks to earlier rounds of infections.

The US is nowhere near this.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
so what?

south africa likely has done better at some combination of testing, tracking, research, vaccination, public safety measures, education, public buy-in and a better sense of civic duty than we in the united states. hard to imagine them doing much worse.
as such south africa as a country likely will have greater success at arresting the spread of this and forthcoming covid variants.

/did not rtfa
//why would i?
 
Boloxor the Insipid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More people died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boloxor the Insipid: More people died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.


I can't contract a fentanyl overdose at Publix.
 
hershy799
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boloxor the Insipid: More people aged 18-45 died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.


FTFY.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Waiting for unironic "see, it's burning itself out" comments while ignoring the fact that the pandemic is still going on...


Saying it's burning itself out is a gross simplification, but typical pandemics subside after about 2 years. Even if humanity did nothing, we'd expect COVID to be wrapping itself up soon and moving into endemic status (it's never going away, in that way it islike the flu). I'm fighting to get my booster ASAP (earliest appointment I could get a month ago is finally coming up Monday - I live in Blue territory), but I'm also cautiously optimistic that maybe this is how the pandemic is going to transition to endemic. We should know by New Years how hard this is going to hit us. The infection spike is here, the question is does it translate to a hospital spike in 2 weeks or not.
 
Boloxor the Insipid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hershy799: Boloxor the Insipid: More people aged 18-45 died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.

FTFY.


Yeah proofreading is hard 😞
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boloxor the Insipid: More people died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.

I can't contract a fentanyl overdose at Publix.


I have to go the 7-11 for that.

/specifically, behind it
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boloxor the Insipid: More people died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.

I can't contract a fentanyl overdose at Publix.


I thought this was America????!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Meanwhile, Modelling suggests rapid spread of Omicron in England but same severity as Delta

A clear answer would be nice.


It's milder in SA, but 80-90% of South Africans were already infected before omicron.   As always, prior infection or vaccination helps.  Just like with any coronavirus.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boloxor the Insipid: More people died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.

I can't contract a fentanyl overdose at Publix.


Well not with that attitude
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Cool, so now we can stop constantly having threads about this.  Right guys?  Guys?


Zetacron is waiting for Omnicron to tenderize the population of earth.  Then he can feed.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: This Daily Beast article is all the evidence I need...I shall now return to pursuing my passion of licking unconscious hobos.


Joke's on you...I was only pretending to be unconscious!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boloxor the Insipid: More people died from fentanyl than covid this year in the US, but we should worry about old people dying more than young.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
polle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
or they simply run out of tests .
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Well this is gonna bum out the panic addicts here.   I look forward to the 'OMG PANIC' farkers now taking a long view with a more nuanced, 'let's see what the data shows over the next few weeks shall we?'


There will be another variant soon enough, and the cycle will repeat.
 
