Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(AP News)   The Gävlebocken has burned, breaking a four year survival streak   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Sweden, Christmas goat, giant decorative goat, Christmas tradition, straw goat, Denmark, Christmas decorations, straw goats of Gavle  
1563 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (47 minutes ago)



Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The streak started in 2016. I'm choosing to believe this is a good omen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But is the Jabberwocky OK?  😊
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FoxNews is already blaming Joe Biden and Antifa.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark yes! It's going to be a good Christmas!
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I highly doubt Christian arsonists would burn pagan decorations.  Christians are such tolerate people.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last time it was burned, this guy was seen the day before. Better be sure he wasn't involved.

Arson as a Christmas Tradition: The Gävle Goat
Youtube -zjJpFYtx9s
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gunter Glieben Gvlebocken -- it's better to burn out than fade away
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: The streak started in 2016. I'm choosing to believe this is a good omen.

[Fark user image image 425x482]


Nature is healing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They are upset now, but they'll be thankful to the hero arsonists when they find all the dead Norwegian soldiers inside the burnt remains.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why no security cameras? Maybe the city likes to see them burn.
 
profdc9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they should make the goat out of bromine flame retardant pajamas.  Or asbestos.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That just negated Volvo's electric fleet.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Last time it was burned, this guy was seen the day before. Better be sure he wasn't involved.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-zjJpFYt​x9s]


I've been watching Tom's second channel where he learns new skills.
That motherfarker is the best student ever. He has an amazing ability to understand and adapt.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just posted about it back on Dec 10th in one of the Fox News tree burning threads
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fox is right there to comfort the charred sheep carcass.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dangit, I missed Burning Goat again this year.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hammettman: I highly doubt Christian arsonists would burn pagan decorations.  Christians are such tolerate people.


That's a straw goat argument.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
some men just want to watch the goat burn
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm getting one for my lawn next year.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice! Light it up, Swedes!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the Fox tree isn't burnt every year from now on I'll be disappointed. It's tradition!
 
