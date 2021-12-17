 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NBC News)   Over 100 test positive for covid after gettin' down to Becky's sick beats   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    New South Wales, public health alert, health ministry, Johns Hopkins University, New South Wales Ministry of Health  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To bad you can't just get Covid and shake it off.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a new break-up song about her relationship with COVID
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So you're saying they're now all connected with an invisible string?
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Sick" beats indeed.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: So you're saying they're now all connected with an invisible string?


It's a theory.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: So you're saying they're now all connected with an invisible string?


Well, they've all got bad blood.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All because she smoked that one reefer crystal cigarette tab when she was younger, died, then was brought back in the hospital (hence the Becky died posts).
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is when being a bigger Meatloaf fan pays off.

/I'll do ANYTHING for him
//But I won't catch that
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imagine dying because you attended a Taylor Swift concert. Good lordt....
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: I smell a new break-up song about her relationship with COVID


Unless you have COVID, then you may not be able to smell anything.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How absolutely awful.   And they got COVID too.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My ex man brought his in-fect-ion
It's like, "Oh my God!"
I'm just gonna in Incubate it
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Screaming Females - Shake It Off (Taylor Swift) (Official Audio)
Youtube -qOdtoE5OCI
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it's just the Omicron variant, stock up on Sprite and chicken noodle soup. You'll be fine.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Imagine dying because you attended a Taylor Swift concert. Good lordt....


It wasn't even a concert.  It was a "listening party.":
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Imagine dying because you attended a Taylor Swift concert. Good lordt....


And not before.  *shudders*
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Gaythiest Elitist: Imagine dying because you attended a Taylor Swift concert. Good lordt....

It wasn't even a concert.  It was a "listening party.":


Better/worse even still.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about weed.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pandemic is still raging. Variants are getting stronger. People are still dying - and it's just not the old fat ones anymore. But, 'hey!, I'm like sooo tired of being cooped up and wearing this stupid thing on my face.' I quit nursing back in October and moved to Psych because of all the unvaccinated morons that expect us to risk our own health because of their blatant stupidity. At this point, if you get Covid it's your own damn fault. And I stopped caring
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Imagine dying because you attended a Taylor Swift concert. Good lordt....


There's going to be a lot of these kind of choices going on in the next few months. Too many people are relaxing and deciding to travel. There was already that anime convention in New York (I think).
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Pandemic is still raging. Variants are getting stronger. People are still dying - and it's just not the old fat ones anymore. But, 'hey!, I'm like sooo tired of being cooped up and wearing this stupid thing on my face.' I quit nursing back in October and moved to Psych because of all the unvaccinated morons that expect us to risk our own health because of their blatant stupidity. At this point, if you get Covid it's your own damn fault. And I stopped caring


It could be our new friend omicron.  If we are super lucky the death toll will be low and we can all get some immunity.  I'm vaxxed and boosted so I'm getting a kick lol
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: "Sick" beats indeed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skers69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I kinda figured Taylor Swift would be the cause for the end of the world.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Hey Nurse!: Pandemic is still raging. Variants are getting stronger. People are still dying - and it's just not the old fat ones anymore. But, 'hey!, I'm like sooo tired of being cooped up and wearing this stupid thing on my face.' I quit nursing back in October and moved to Psych because of all the unvaccinated morons that expect us to risk our own health because of their blatant stupidity. At this point, if you get Covid it's your own damn fault. And I stopped caring

It could be our new friend omicron.  If we are super lucky the death toll will be low and we can all get some immunity.  I'm vaxxed and boosted so I'm getting a kick lol


Between changes in treatment regimens (steroids) and new medications we're going to see lower mortality rates, but I don't think it's safe to say the virus is less dangerous now. SA population had a pretty high level of acquired immunity and a younger population.

And none of that matters once the systems get overwhelmed.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Gaythiest Elitist: Imagine dying because you attended a Taylor Swift concert. Good lordt....

It wasn't even a concert.  It was a "listening party.":


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was the Covid in the album sleeve?
 
